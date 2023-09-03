NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah shares rare photo of children in special milestone

Daniela Ruah has shared an adorable new photo of her children to mark an exciting new chapter in their school lives.

Taking to Instagram, the former NCIS: Los Angeles star shared a picture of her son, River Isaac, nine, and daughter Sierra Esther, six, as they celebrated going into the fourth and second grade at school.

As well as saying goodbye to the summer vacation, Daniela's son River also bid farewell to his long locks and showed off his new hairdo in the sweet picture.

In the caption, Daniela wrote: "Here we go kiddos!!! 2nd and 4th grade and a brand new haircut for River (thank you dude for trusting me with sheers) LET'S DO THIS."

Fans rushed to the comments section to comment on River's fresh haircut, with many remarking on how much he looks like his dad, David Paul Olsen. One person wrote: "Love River's new hair cut, he looks so much like his Daddy," while another added: "Happy first day of school River and Sierra, you will have an awesome year! And yes with the haircut River definitely looks more like Dave now."

Daniela shares her two children with her husband, David, who is the brother of her NCIS: LA co-star, Eric Christian Olsen.

Daniela and David, who wed in Portugal in 2014, have Eric to thank for their romance as it was him who first introduced the pair. Speaking about his match-making skills during an interview with TV Insider, Eric said: "I introduced her to my brother because they are wonderful human beings and I want them to be happy.

"It worked. They have two amazing kids. And they're great parents."

In a different interview with Queen Latifah on her daytime talk show back in 2014, Eric explained that David had come onto the NCIS: LA set to work as a stuntman. "When they got together, because he came on to do stunts, I would say something nice about her to him and then say something to him about her," said Eric, adding: "That was enough to kinda get them started in conversation and it became this wonderful relationship."

Daniela and Eric played love interests in the long-running CBS spin-off, which ended in May this year. During her 2015 appearance on The Queen Latifah Show, Daniela opened up about what it was like kissing her brother-in-law on-screen.

When asked whether or not it was awkward, Daniela said: "The obvious answer would be 'yes,' but at the same time we're so invested in our characters and we're so interested that the audience who has been following these characters is happy with what's happening on the show.

"We're kinda trying to stay faithful to that more than anything else."

She went on to say how both her husband and Eric's wife are understanding as they both work in the acting industry. "Dave is in the business and Eric's wife is an actress, she's in the business, and I think everybody knows what that feels like," she explained.