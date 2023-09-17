Former NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen marks emotional day in the family: 'We couldn't wait'

Eric Christian Olsen and wife Sarah Wright Olsen have been devoted to spending more time with each other and their three children ever since NCIS: Los Angeles came to an end this May.

The couple, who have been married for 11 years, are parents to son Wyatt, nine, and daughters Esme, six, and Winter, who just turned three.

In honor of their youngest's special day, Sarah, 39, took to Instagram to share a photo of her husband, 46, doting over his daughter while holding her in his arms.

The actress took to the caption to explain their emotional journey to becoming parents a third time over, detailing the difficulty of her pregnancy and the deep desire for their third child.

"This is 3," she wrote. "Tonight I told her that she was magical and she said, 'I know I have my powers.' She's our rainbow baby."

Sarah added: "We thought about her, prayed for her, dreamt of her for so long. We wrote names on a lil chalk board and we voted on them… we couldn't wait for her special day. It's a pregnancy and a birth I will carry with me always.

© Instagram Eric held his daughter Winter Story in a photo shared on her birthday

"I can still feel it all in my body. On the morning 11 days past her due date she arrived and by that evening we were home holding her in our bed. Her powers have been magical ever since. Happy birthday Winter Story."

Their family friend Nikki Reed, who recently welcomed her own second child with Ian Somerhalder, commented: "Happy birthday to my little fairy angel who gives the best hugs. We love you Wintieeee! So much [love] and happy birth-day to you too mama!!"

© Instagram The actor shares three children with wife Sarah

The birthday comes just months after Eric gave his final bow as the character of Marty Deeks on NCIS: LA after it came to an end this May.

The actor was a part of the cast from the show's premiere in 2009, and with its cancelation after 14 years on the air, it became the second spin-off of the NCIS multiverse to come to a close after NCIS: New Orleans. A new spin-off, however, NCIS: Sydney, will be premiering in November.

© Getty Images He is best known for starring in NCIS: Los Angeles for its entire 14 season run

While Eric rarely posts on his own social media, with Sarah being the more active one, Winter most recently made an appearance in her father's revelatory post describing the post-NCIS: LA days when the entire family contracted Covid this July.

With a photo of himself doing a yoga stretch while his daughter sat on his back, he wrote: "Day one of Covid. It declined raaapidly from here. Spent the next two days on the floor. Like tried to watch puss and boots and couldn't comprehend the plot.

© Instagram Eric and Sarah have been married since 2012

"Winter was seeing floating people in the ceiling. Wyatt was puking like an Ensign during fleet week. Somehow @swrightolsen still looks like a supermodel while her bones melt. We all dodged it for three years but when it came for us, it came with zero respect for our delusions of grandeur."

