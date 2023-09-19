David Muir announces career-defining news as Kelly Ripa leads supportive messages

David Muir was over the moon at the start of the week as he announced some huge career news with his followers on social media.

The ABC star took to Instagram to share his joy at receiving the 40th Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.

The prestigious accolade has been given to many other highly established journalists, including Gayle King, Al Roker and Anderson Cooper.

VIDEO: Inside David Muir and Kelly Ripa's friendship

David posted a thankful message on Instagram, which read: "Thank you, @cronkite_asu - humbled and honored. And thank you, @poynter_institute."

Kelly Ripa was one of the first to show her support for her good friend, writing: "The most deserving, congratulations!"

Fellow ABC journalist Rebecca Jarvis also replied, writing: "Congrats! So well deserved." Fan remarks included: "Congrats David!! One of the best news reporters out there," and "Tremendous honor. Proud of and thrilled for you," as well as "Well deserved. One thing I try not to miss is the ABC World News with David Muir."

MORE: David Muir reveals he's 'in recovery' after intense fitness trip with Kelly Ripa

MORE: David Muir supported by co-stars as he reveals news close to home

David has been working on World News Tonight, where he holds title as anchor and managing editor, since 2014. The show is the highest-rated news show on broadcast or cable TV.

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock David Muir and Kelly Ripa have been friends for years

Upon hearing the news of his award, David said in a statement: "Walter Cronkite famously guided this country through some of the most trying moments in modern U.S. history and he did so by trusting his own compass, his deep commitment to journalism and the truth, and his willingness, in the darkest of times, to share his own humanity.

MORE: David Muir as you've never seen him before in photo that seriously causes a stir

MORE: David Muir sparks concern with dangerous career move

"To be honored in Cronkite's name is not only deeply humbling, it's a call for us all to live up to those standards especially when they’re needed most."

© Desiree Navarro David and Kelly both work for ABC

David always wanted to be a journalist, and previously told People about his journey reaching his dream goal.

MORE: David Muir reveals close bond with Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola following big announcement

MORE: David Muir as you've never seen him before in photo that seriously causes a stir



"I didn’t care. I thought Peter Jennings was the James Bond of evening news," he told People. David spent any extra time he had interning and contacting news outlets to seek out work with them.

© Getty Images David Muir always wanted to be a journalist

Speaking about his first position, he said: "I was 13 years old, I had written to the local news people in my town and they began writing back to me and that was my first visit to the TV station.

"I began interning, carrying the tripods, and the equipment. They hired me out of college. That was where my first job was, Channel 5 in Syracuse."

© Lee Goldberg/WTVH-TV David Muir anchoring for WTVH-TV in Syracuse circa 1991

He added: "It paid off. I was so happy, I would fetch the Cokes out of the Coke machine. I'd sit there and study the anchors at the anchor desk."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.