Today Show star's unique personal life split between two coasts - details

The Today Show has many familiar faces hosting the NBC daytime program each day, including Carson Daly - who is a regular on the Third Hour show, alongside Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones.

However, Carson isn't always on the program, as he splits his time between the East Coast for his Today Show duties, and the West Coast, where he hosts The Voice.

Carson has been hosting the popular talent show for 24 seasons, and on Wednesday's episode of the show, his co-stars discussed his unique setup as he continues to travel from coast to coast.

VIDEO: Today Show hosts left sharply divided live on air

"Guys, Carson, as we all know, has been hard at work on The Voice. Traveling back and forth, he doesn't even know what timezone he's in right now," Savannah Guthrie pointed out at the top of the showbiz segment, which saw them interview The Voice coaches.

Craig also congratulated his colleague on his long-running role on the popular show: "Congratulations, by the way, 24 seasons is no small feat," he added.

© NBC Carson Daly is splitting his time between the East and West Coasts

Carson is incredibly close to both his co-stars on Today and The Voice. In fact, he even officiated Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding back in 2021.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer steps in to help co-star on Today Show - and it's not the first time

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shows support for Today co-star as they begin new chapter

His big role in the celebrity nuptials was "very, very special," to him, and at the time he opened up about it to his co-stars on Today. "It was incredible to be a part of such an important moment in their lives," he said.

© Getty Carson Daly is a fan favorite on Today

"The ceremony was a perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen. The wedding, the best way to describe it, is it was perfectly them the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is and it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is."

MORE: Hoda Kotb visibly emotional over on-air baby news on Today Show

MORE: Hoda Kotb inundated with support as she shares photos from emotional meeting

At the time, Carson also shared a series of pictures from the special day on social media, alongside the caption: "Here comes the bride… so honoured to get to marry two of my favorite people on earth. May God bless you guys in this new chapter of your lives. We love you!"

Carson with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice

Carson is incredibly open about his personal life too, and has been praised in the past for talking about his mental health struggles, and helping to raise awareness.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer and husband share unhappy photo of son as co-stars weigh in

MORE: Dylan Dreyer details injury on Today Show during latest segment

In an interview with USA Today in 2022, the dad-of-four said: "You may know me from MTV or as a celebrity of whatever you think of me. You may think my life's perfect. I've got kids. I always look happy on TV or when you watch me on The Voice. But that's just not how it works. It's not like that."

© Photo: Getty Images Carson with his family

He added: "On The Voice, when I'm live on Monday nights, most of the time, my right hand is in my right pocket, and I'm literally gripping onto the flesh of my thigh because I'm waiting for a high-panic moment to pass."

MORE: Hoda Kotb praises 'brilliant' Jenna Bush Hager in on-air tribute

This resulted in Carson leading a new Mind Matter series on Today, which saw him talk to a number of people who have been impacted by mental health.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.