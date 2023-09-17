The This Morning presenter has been married to Dan Baldwin for 16 years

Holly Willoughby has opened up about the romantic trip away she enjoyed with her husband Dan Baldwin over the summer as the married couple celebrated their wedding anniversary.

The This Morning presenter was writing in her weekly newsletter on her lifestyle website, Wylde Moon, titled Postcards from the Summer 2023, when she shared how she and her husband took a trip to Italy and even enjoyed a very special gig, too!

The mother-of-three wrote: "Our 16th wedding anniversary collided with Blur's 35th-anniversary reunion tour, and as life-long fans, Dan and I went to go and see them perform in Lucca, Tuscany."

Holly added: "That area of Italy always holds a special place for us as it's where Dan's mum, Sandra, was from. The day after the concert, we hopped on a train to Florence as I've never been before. I know everyone says the same thing but we were completely blown away by everything we saw. Michelangelo's 'Statue of David' has an energy around it unlike anything I've ever experienced."

Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin, pictured recently, married in 2007

Holly also shared a series of images from the beautiful trip to Italy, including one of Holly marvelling at the Statue of David, one of her on a boat watching a stunning sunset, and one showing the broadcaster looking seriously chic as she enjoyed an Aperol cocktail in the heart of Tuscany.

Holly and Dan's trip to Tuscany, as she mentioned, was extra special being Dan's late mother's homeland. Sandra sadly passed away in July and Holly paid a heartwarming tribute to her on social media following the sad news.

Posting a photo alongside her mother-in-law, Holly wrote: "Sleep well Sandra… Nonna, Mother, Sister, friend… To know her was to know strength itself… Raising four children after losing her husband, she then lost a son and more recently her sister…

Holly and Dan are more loved-up than ever

Thank you for your guidance, advice and bottomless Prosecco. Thank you for raising the incredible man I'm married to… I see your strength everyday in our children… Be at peace…Love you."

Holly and Dan married on 4 August 2007 in an emotional ceremony surrounded by family and friends at St Michael's Church before hosting their wedding reception at Amberley Castle, a 900-year-old castle on the South Downs in West Sussex.

The broadcaster generally prefers to keep her private life away from the spotlight, but has opened up about their special day in the past, including the one regret she has from the big day.

Holly Willougby shares three children with her husband

She previously said on an episode of This Morning: "I wanted the massive dress and the towering heels. But I regretted it and I ended up walking around barefoot for the whole day. It was fun, but the hem of my dress is ruined now."

Dan and Holly have been happily married ever since and have gone on to welcome three children together, Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, eight.