The Rookie's Nathan Fillion celebrates 'excellent' co-star in adorable post

Nathan Fillion is back on the case in season seven of The Rookie. Since July, the actor and his co-stars have been filming new episodes in LA, and it looks like they're having the best time. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Nathan, 53, posed for a selfie with his "excellent" co-star, Lisseth Chavez.

"If I had to choose only one word to describe @lissethchavez, it would be 'conscientious'," he penned in the caption. "She is entirely determined to do everything she can to make a scene great. Aside from her consistently excellent work and professionalism, I think she's secretly plotting to take my place. So… if I die under mysterious circumstances, look into her first. #therookieabc."

Lisseth – aka Officer Celina Juarez – was among the first to reply. "NATHANNNNNN!! And ME take over?!? NEVER!! I need my partner!" she quipped. Jenna Dewan, Eric Winter and Melissa O'Neil, who also star in the series, all liked the post.

© Instagram Earlier this month, Melissa O'Neil revealed that Nathan Fillion had left her some Canadian confectionary

Ever the charmer, Nathan has a great rapport with his castmates. Earlier this month, Melissa, who plays Officer Lucy Chen, revealed his sweet gesture behind the scenes.

"Sometimes you come to work and somebody has done something naughty," she said while holding up a Coffee Crisp candy bar. "So, to my dearest fellow Canadian and boss – co-worker and boss – I love you, thank you!"

The duo are respectively based in LA these days but they're both proud Canadians. Nathan was born in Edmonton, Alberta, while Melissa, 36, hails from Calgary. Reposting his co-star's story, Nathan captioned it: "You deserve it, eh!"

Slated for release in January 2025, the upcoming instalment of The Rookie will consist of eighteen episodes, which will premiere weekly. In a new teaser trailer, fans were introduced to new recruits, Miles and Seth, played by Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher.

The Rookie's season 7 teaser introduces new recruits

Billed as "one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force."

Meanwhile, Seth "seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth."

© Instagran Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher in training for The Rookie

Absent from season seven, however, will be Tru Valentino, who confirmed his departure in August. Addressing fans, the actor stated: "I adore the friends and relationships made while being there. It was such an amazing opportunity and [I] feel so lucky to have had the last 3 seasons."

Suggesting that it's not goodbye forever, he concluded: "You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire precinct. Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!"