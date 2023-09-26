BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood cuddles up to 'work wifey' following return to show - fans react

Carol Kirkwood and Sally Nugent have been good friends over the years, and clearly have each other's backs.

After Tuesday's BBC Breakfast, the TV stars took to Instagram to share snaps of themselves cuddling up to one another on the iconic red sofa - with Carol going as far as describing Sally as her "work wifey".

Sally uploaded the sweet image and penned: "Hello from us @bbcbreakfast." The heartwarming post prompted a flurry of messages from fans, with one writing: "Ahhh BFFs [heart eyes emojis]."

Another said: "Two lovely and beautiful ladies. How wonderful!" A third post read: "Sally and Carol. Can't think of a better way to start the day! Xx." A fourth person added: "Two lovely and beautiful ladies. How wonderful!"

Back in May, the pair whisked themselves off on a min break. Sally, 52, shared two images from their sun-soaked staycation including one showing a close-up of the pair grinning ear to ear.

The mini vacation came shortly after it was reported that Sally and her businessman husband Gavin Hawthorn have decided to go their separate ways. A friend of the couple told MailOnline that while Sally and Gavin have tried to make their marriage work, they haven't been able to resolve their issues.

© Instagram Sally Nugent enjoyed a mini break with her BBC breakfast co-star Carol Kirkwood back in May

While Sally and Carol often share friendly interactions at work, the broadcaster has also thrown her support to the weather presenter's other pursuits.

Over the summer, it was revealed that Carol had written her own book called Secrets of the Villa Amore. During her summer holiday, Sally uploaded an image of her latest summer reading and captioned the post: "The perfect summer book," with two love heart emojis.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast thrown into chaos as Carol Kirkwood engulfed by litter of puppies: 'It's carnage'

Carol has been part of the BBC's morning programme since its launch in 1983, while Sally became one of the main presenters of BBC Breakfast in 2021.