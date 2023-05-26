Sally Nugent enjoys 'mini break' with BBC Breakfast co-star after 'split' from husband Gavin

The BBC journalist has reportedly split from her husband of 13 years, Gavin Hawthorn

Sally Nugent has whisked herself on a mini break with BBC Breakfast colleague and close friend Carol Kirkwood.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the presenter shared two images from their sun-soaked staycation including one showing a close-up of the pair grinning ear to ear.

"I do love a mini break [pink hearts emoji]," Sally remarked alongside one of the pictures, showing a beautiful backdrop of their balcony positioned in front of a river.

The mini vacation comes shortly after it was reported that the journalist and her businessman husband Gavin Hawthorn have decided to go their separate ways. A friend of the couple told MailOnline that while Sally and Gavin have tried to make their marriage work, they haven't been able to resolve their issues.

© Instagram Sally enjoyed a mini break with her BBC breakfast co-star Carol Kirkwood

Gavin is now believed to have moved out of the family home – a £1.4million four-bed detached house in the upmarket suburb of Hale, Greater Manchester.

While Sally is notoriously private about her personal life, her bio on the BBC Breakfast website states that she is "married with one child – a football and rugby mad boy".

The BBC presenter shared this snap from her staycation

Sally has never publicly confirmed her son's name. The BBC host has, however, shared glimpses into her home life over the years. In an interview with the Radio Times in 2021, she revealed that it could be difficult deciding on a TV programme for the whole family.

"My sofa is in my kitchen diner and there's a giant flat-screen TV on the wall," she explained. "It's tricky to get something that my husband, my 13-year-old son and I want to watch. During lockdown, we all got hooked on Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix, but it'll come as no surprise that I'm a news junkie."

© Getty Sally and Carol work together on BBC Breakfast

In a separate interview with S Magazine, she spoke about how her husband marked the birth of their son. "When I had our son my husband bought me a 'blue for a boy' vintage aquamarine ring from an antique jewellers in Richmond, London," she said.

