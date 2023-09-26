BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent goes solo as Jon Kay leaves studio in format change

Jon presented segments of the programme from a school in Wales

BBC Breakfast looked a little different than usual on Tuesday as Sally Nugent hosted the show alone in the studio while her co-star Jon Kay presented a report from Abergavenny in Wales.

At the beginning of the programme, Jon explained to viewers that he would be broadcasting from Llanfoist Fawr Primary School for a special edition of the show to celebrate the launch of the UK's biggest children's writing competition, 500 Words.

© BBC Jon Kay presented the show from a school in Abergavenny, Wales

Meanwhile, Sally kept viewers up to date with the latest news headlines from the studio in Salford's Media City.

Later on in the show, a prerecorded video saw Jon joined by Sir Lenny Henry, one of the judges of the writing competition, at Buckingham Palace, where the final will be held next year.

During the clip, Lenny read aloud a poem sent from Queen Camilla, asking him to tell viewers how to enter the competition.

© BBC Sally Nugent hosted the show alone in the studio on Tuesday

She signed off the letter with the words: "The hunt is on. We seek a star. The best of luck – Camilla R."

The competition encourages children aged 5-7 and 8-11 to send in stories for a chance to win a host of prizes, with finalists receiving a £20 National Book Token. Bronze, silver and gold winners of each age group will have their stories read by celebrities.

© BBC Jon Kay and Sir Lenny Henry at Buckingham Palace

For more details on the competition, which was first launched by radio host Chris Evans in 2011, visit the BBC website.

Tuesday's special programme isn't the only change to BBC Breakfast in recent days. Carol Kirkwood returned to the show on Monday following some time off.

The weather presenter received a warm welcome from her co-stars, with Sally saying: "Morning Carol, welcome back!"

Carol replied: "Thank you Sal, it's good to be back!"

Viewers of the show were equally as pleased to see the Scottish star return to the studio and took to social media to welcome her back.

© getty Carol Kirkwood returned to the show on Monday after some time off

One person wrote on Twitter, now X, "Good morning Carol and anyone else reading this. Not seen you in ages. You have been missed," while another added: "Morning Carol, nice to have you back."

A third fan commented: "Welcome Back Carol and good morning."

During her time off work, Carol no doubt enjoyed spending some time with her loved ones, including her fiancé Steve Randall.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol is engaged to former police officer Steve Randall

Steve popped the question last year and Carol announced the news live on BBC Breakfast while giving the latest weather report from the Chelsea Flower Show.

In a recent interview, Carol revealed that she and Steve haven't yet set a date. Speaking to The Mirror in August, the 61-year-old said: "I do want to get married again. We're very happy and we're loved up, and we're delighted to be together, but we haven't got a wedding date yet.

Sharing her hopes for their big day, she added: "I think we'll have an intimate wedding. We don't want to just squeeze it in, we want it to be a celebration."