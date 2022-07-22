Dan Walker reveals which BBC Breakfast co-stars he's missing the most after Channel 5 move The broadcaster moved to Channel 5 in June

Former BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker has revealed how much he is missing his former colleagues, and two people in particular - Carol Kirkwood and Sally Nugent.

Taking part in an impromptu Q&A with his Instagram followers, the journalist - who made his Channel 5 debut in June - was asked if he misses "the early morning broadcasting".

Sharing a lovely throwback photo with the popular weatherwoman, Dan replied: "I miss Carol, Sally and the rest of the Breakfast team. I love them and the show to bits but it was time for a new challenge and I'm really enjoying @c5news."

Dan departed from BBC Breakfast in May after almost six years of fronting the show and now holds the position as anchor on Channel 5's evening news show, 5 News.

The 45-year-old opened up about his reasons for moving to Channel 5 during one of his final shows on BBC Breakfast. He told his co-host Sally: "I think sometimes opportunities come along and you have to grab them, don't you?

Dan shared this snap with Carol

"And I've never ever been motivated by money in any job that I've ever taken, and even though I love BBC Breakfast, everybody that works on the show, this is a fantastic opportunity to work with a brilliant team at Channel 5 and also go and make some other programmes outside of news."

Earlier this month, the BBC announced that Jon Kay would be joining Sally Nugent to host the morning programme.

"Jon Kay will become the new regular presenter on BBC Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday, effective immediately," the BBC said.

The presenter has over 25 years of journalism experience and has previously worked on BBC 5 Live, BBC Points West and BBC News. He's also reported from Iraq, South Africa, and USA.

