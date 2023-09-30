Where is Bobby Brazier's brother Freddie now?

Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier is already a favourite to win, and after his impressive Foxtrot with Dianne Buswell, it looks like he's got what it takes to take home the glitterball! With the actor preparing for future performances, we're sure his dad Jeff Brazier, stepmum Kate Dwyer and younger brother Freddie, will be cheering him on each week. Keep reading for all the details of Bobby Brazier's sweet bond with his brother, Freddie…

Bobby Brazier's relationship with younger brother Freddie

Bobby, 20, is particularly close to his sibling, and the Strictly star recently took to Instagram to commemorate his brother's 19th birthday. Sharing several group photos alongside their family, Bobby captioned them: "Crew. Freddie's 19."

Sparking a reaction from his followers, Bobby's Strictly co-stars rushed to the comments. "Happy birthday Freddie!" replied professional dancer Carlos Gu, while actress Amanda Abbington penned several heart emojis.

It's not the first time that Bobby has posted photos of his brother. Back in June, the siblings posed for a selfie during a day out. "Quick Fred let me get a picture for nan. Chant and be happy," read the caption.

Bobby also posted in December, sharing snaps of him cuddled up to Freddie on Christmas Day.

What is Freddie Brazier up to now?

Currently, it appears that Freddie prefers to keep out of the spotlight, and he is rarely active on social media. While little is known about his career path, the 19-year-old made his modelling debut in 2021, after taking part in a fashion shoot for HERO magazine.

© Instagram Bobby regularly posts about Freddie on Instagram

When it comes to his personal life, it's clear that Freddie's a big football fan, and regularly attends matches with his dad, Jeff Brazier. Earlier this month, the 44-year-old shared photos alongside his youngest son while supporting Tottenham Hotspur.

Jeff also followed the post with a sweet birthday tribute to Freddie, in which he credited the 19-year-old for helping him to grow as a parent. "The youngest turned 19 yesterday. He always astounds with his qualities & has taught me lessons in parenting that have helped me grow and adapt in ways I never thought possible," began Jeff.

© Instagram Freddie with his dad Jeff Brazier

"The pic is from last night with his godmums and some of his cousins but a huge thank you to everyone else that attended last night and WOW does the boy have some strong, resourced & nurturing women around him. So confirming for him having them all in one place at the same time. Thank you for making me a better man Fred and here's to a wonderful 19th year."