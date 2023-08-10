Jeff Brazier has incredible reaction to son Bobby's Strictly news

Bobby Brazier's dad Jeff has finally reacted to his oldest son's signing to take part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Taking to Instagram moments after the news was announced by the hit BBC show, Jeff reposted the social media post and wrote: "Go on the boy," followed by a red heart emoji. Jeff's wife, Kate, also reacted to the news and wrote on her Stories: "Proud of you @bobbybrazier."

© Instagram Jeff Brazier reacted to Bobby's Strictly news on his Instagram Stories

Bobby is yet to speak out about the news on his social media, but in a statement on Wednesday, he said: "I'm so excited to be part of the Strictly line up, I can't wait to start training like a professional dancer and adding a few moves to my locker. I'm looking forward to performing in-front of everyone, it's going to be so much fun!"

The 20-year-old's sign-up was teased back in June but the model and actor remained tight lipped until this week – as did his family.

© Instagram Bobby stars as Freddie Slater in EastEnders

Bobby has been working for years as a model and more recently as an actor on hit BBC show EastEnders. While reality TV will be new for him, his parents, Jeff and Jade Goody, who passed away back in 2009, appeared on a range of shows throughout the years, from Big Brother and Celebrity Wife Swap to Simply the Best and Dancing on Ice.

© Shutterstock Bobby with his mum, Jade Goody, and brother Freddie

Bobby opened up about his parents in an interview with The Times earlier this year, revealing that although he doesn't remember "a whole lot" about his mother, who died of cervical cancer aged 27, he is thankful "for giving me your amazing personality and your beautiful face."

He also thanked his parents for the "opportunities that may come my way".

© Instagram Jeff Brazier with his sons Freddie and Bobby

He said: "I really believe in my abilities. So thank you, Mum and Dad, for the opportunities that may come my way. But I can thank me for the belief in myself, and my dad for giving me the belief.”