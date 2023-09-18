Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier excite fans with sweet video

Strictly star Dianne Buswell gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her and her dance partner Bobby Brazier's relationship on Monday morning, sharing candid footage of their first week of rehearsals.

Dianne revealed how they start each session, filming her and the EastEnders actor stepping from side to side, explaining: "We're just bopping on the beach," before engaging in a spot of yoga to limber up their muscles. Watch the clip below for an insight into Bobby and Dianne's time together.

WATCH: Inside Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell's Strictly rehearsals

The pairing, who are already a hit with viewers, teased each other in the behind-the-scenes clip, with Dianne captioning the video: "Week one recap! What a joy it is to work with @bobbybrazier. So excited to work hard every single week and enjoy every moment!

"Teaching somebody to dance brings me so much joy especially when you see the progression and joy it brings. Bring on week two and the count down to the first live show!"

© Instagram Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell are already favourites among Strictly viewers

Fans were filled with joy over the sweet video, writing: "Honestly I love this partnership already. I’m so excited to start watching you both dance," and: "Oh I just love you two!! So much happiness radiated!! Can’t wait for Saturday night. I know you’ll both smash it out the park."

Other praised 20-year-old Bobby for his warm nature, writing: "He has such an infectious smile and positive energy," and: "I love how happy and kind he is. And very humble."

Elated to be paired with Dianne, Bobby shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram, writing: "Happy, excited, relieved and very very grateful to be partners."

Fans were pleased with the pairing too, writing: "This is gonna be amazing!" and: "There’s the winning couple right there!"

© Instagram Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell are excited about their Strictly journey

We're happy Bobby is feeling upbeat, as he's reportedly had a difficult time in his personal life lately, splitting from his girlfriend Liberty Love. Bobby and Liberty are thought to have dated on and off for 18 months but no longer follow each other on social media.

Dianne on the other hand, is having a fabulous time in her private life, recently celebrating her boyfriend Joe Sugg's sister, Zoe Sugg's engagement to her long-term partner Alfie Deyes.

The dancer celebrated the happy news on Instagram, commenting: "So happy," with a string of hearts on Zoe and Alfie's announcement photo.

Dianne and Joe are yet to get engaged or welcome any children of their own, but Dianne shared her dreams of starting a family with her beau. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, she shared: "We love being aunty and uncle for our beautiful nieces and nephew for now, but yes one day we would love it."

