BBC Breakfast's Jon Kay leaves Sally Nugent unimpressed with awkward Strictly blunder

BBC Breakfast host Jon Kay made an awkward blunder on Monday morning's show, which saw him get corrected by his colleague Sally Nugent.

Chatting about the first Strictly Come Dancing exit, the journalist accidentally referred to Les Dennis as "Len" – watch the funny moment in the clip below and see Sally's unimpressed reaction.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast’s Jon Kay gets corrected by Sally Nugent

"If you haven't watched last night's Strictly Come Dancing yet, here's a spoiler," Jon warned viewers. "We're going to tell you who was kicked out. So just close your ears and eyes for a couple of seconds."

To which, Sally said: "It was Les Dennis who was the first to be voted out of this year's competition. This was his Samba with his partner Nancy Xu. It failed to get him through the first round of eliminations. I honestly thought he would be in it for a while."

Talking about the standard being so high in this series, Jon added: "Some of them are too good. They're going to be like the professionals by week five…. At least Len can have his Saturday night's at home now."

© BBC Sally Nugent and Jon Kay tend to present BBC Breakfast together

Noticing his mistake, Sally corrected him and quipped: "Les." Laughing light-heartedly, Jon remarked: "Yes, I have got Lenny in my ear."

Every Strictly Come Dancing winner so far 2004: Natisha Kaplinsky (partner Brendan Cole)

2004: Jill Halfpenny (partner Darren Bennett)

2005: Darren Gough (partner Lilia Kopylova)

2006: Mark Ramprakash (partner Karen Hardy)

2007: Alesha Dixon (partner Matthew Cutler)

2008: Tom Chambers (partner Camilla Dallerup)

2009: Chris Hollins (partner Ola Jordan)

2010: Kara Tointon (partner Artem Chigvintsev)

2011: Harry Judd (partner Aliona Vilani)

2012: Louis Smith (partner Flavia Cacace)

2013: Abbey Clancy (partner Aljaž Škorjanec)

2014: Caroline Flack (partner Pasha Kovalev)

2015: Jay McGuiness (partner Aliona Vilani)

2016: Ore Oduba (partner Joanne Clifton)

2017: Joe McFadden (partner Katya Jones)

2018: Stacey Dooley (partner Kevin Clifton)

2019: Kelvin Fletcher (partner Oti Mabuse)

2020: Bill Bailey (partner Oti Mabuse)

2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis (partner Giovanni Pernice)

2022: Hamza Yassin (partner Jowita Przystał)

Sunday night's dance-off saw Les and dancer partner Nancy Xu in the bottom two with BBC presenter Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez. When asked by co-host Tess Daly about his time on the show, Les sweetly replied: "I've had the best time, this lady has been amazing, a great teacher, she’s really put me through my paces. I did as well as I could for you, I hope!

© Guy Levy Nancy Xu and Les Dennis were the first couple to be voted off Strictly this year

"That lot [his fellow contestants] up there, I'm going to miss you so much. I really appreciate and understand the judge's point of view, thank you so much for giving me a 10 for entertainment. I hope I've entertained, that's what I came here for. Strictly is the best and the people who put this on, you're just all amazing!"

Nancy added: "It's been a journey. This is such a short but a sweet journey. A lot of challenges we all know, but to see you (to Les) every day improve yourself. I respect you so, so much. I just want to say thank you to the judges and all my fellow friends. Thank you Strictly Come Dancing for all of your support. Thank you Les."