BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay addresses absence as he teases upcoming project away from studio

BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay has addressed his absence from Tuesday's programme. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the journalist revealed that he was sent to London for the day to film something for the show.

"Cracking day filming in London… All will be revealed next week," he wrote alongside a selfie taken in the city, adding a zipper-mouth emoji and the BBC Breakfast logo.

© Jon Kay/Instagram Jon Kay was filming in London on Tuesday

Jon, who became a main presenter last year, returned to the red sofa on Wednesday morning. The journalist usually hosts the show alongside co-star Sally Nugent for the first three days of the week, before handing the reins over to Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt until Saturday.

Tuesday isn't the first time in recent months Jon has been away from the sofa. Back in July, the 53-year-old took a well-deserved break from the show to spend time with his family. Taking to social media at the time, he told his followers: "Enjoying some extra sleep and long-planned annual leave with the family, so no need to set my alarm clock tomorrow morning. Back on the red sofa with my BBC Breakfast family in Salford in two weeks' time."

© Danny Lawson - PA Images Jon was away from the red sofa on Tuesday

Jon isn't the only presenter who has been missing from the show recently as Carol Kirkwood has been away from her usual spot on the show since last week.

In her absence, Matt Taylor and Sarah Keith-Lucas have been taking turns to step in for the Scottish star.

Carol's absence comes just a month before she heads off on a four-day steam train journey across Scotland. Fans will join the 61-year-old as she journeys through the epic landscapes of the Scottish highlands, starting from the foothills of Britain's highest mountain, Ben Nevis, and ending on the shores of the Atlantic next to Loch Nevis.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Carol Kirkwood has been away from BBC Breakfast since last week

The excursion also includes three boat rides, a castle visit and a trip on the Falkirk Wheel, with Carol also set to give a talk on her love of Scotland and growing up in Morar. She will also touch on her career and her experience on Strictly.

It's an exciting time for Carol, who is preparing to walk down the aisle following her engagement to her partner Steve Randall last year.

MORE: Carol Kirkwood opens up about 'intimate' second wedding plans following divorce

MORE: BBC Breakfast presenter marks major milestone with newborn baby after announcing exit

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol is engaged to former police officer Steve Randall

Carol announced her engagement live on BBC Breakfast during a weather report from the Chelsea Flower Show in May. Watch the sweet moment in the video below.

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

Describing the moment Steve got down on one knee during an exclusive interview with HELLO!, she said: "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by. I turned to say, 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said, 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"

Carol and Steve are yet to set a date for their big day, with the presenter telling The Mirror in August: "I do want to get married again. We're very happy and we're loved up, and we're delighted to be together, but we haven't got a wedding date yet."