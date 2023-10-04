Savannah Guthrie announces emotion-fuelled update involving career away from Today

Savannah Guthrie is a well-established journalist who has enjoyed a career in broadcasting for over a decade.

The NBC star has used her platform over the years to help promote good causes, and later this month she will be taking part in a special job connected to a cause close to her heart.

Savannah announced on Wednesday October 4 that she would be among the star-studded special guest list, and co-host, at the upcoming Heroes and History Makers event in Washington D.C., taking place on October 11, which is hosted by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

The star will be joined by fellow co-host, actor Tom Hanks, as well as other notable guests including Adam Driver. The star announced the news on Instagram Stories, while the Elizabeth Dole Foundation Instagram page shared more information.

"Today is the last day to register for Heroes & History Makers 2023, where courage takes center stage! Co-hosted by our Chairman @tomhanks and Hidden Heroes Ambassador @savannahguthrie, and featuring @jockosims, @thewarandtreaty, and #AdamDriver, it will be a memorable night you won’t want to miss," the caption read.

"From an elegant cocktail reception to a seated dinner and program featuring a special musical performance, immerse yourself in the company of honored guests and the resilient families who proudly stand behind our heroes."

The cause is especially close to Savannah's heart, given that her older brother Charles 'Camron' Guthrie served in the military for 26 years.

Camron retired as a F-16 pilot in 2018, and at the time, Savannah shared her pride for her sibling. The TV personality honored her brother's achievements in a special segment on Today back in 2018, which featured a throwback clip of her talking about flying with her brother for the first time.

In the video clip, which was first aired in 2012, Savannah said: "From the moment we left the ground, it was incredible. We flew high and low and upside down - the skill of these pilots and my big brother took my breath away."

She also paid tribute to her brother on social media with a lengthy message. It read: "Col. Charles Camron "ARLO" Guthrie on his final flight as an F-16 pilot. We were just bursting with pride,' she said.

"He's still in the Vermont National Guard but he's held up his F-16 wings and it was a real moment. I was just so proud to be standing there and to see the work of the Air National Guard - they are amazing. He's incredible."

"He retired from military flying this weekend and we were so honored to see his last flight. I have never been more proud of my big brother.

"He has flown for our country for 26 years, and continues to serve proudly in the 'Green Mountain Boys' - the Vermont Air National Guard. He is the pride of our family and one of this country’s finest."

