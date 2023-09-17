Savannah Guthrie shows public support for Today co-star as they begin new chapter

Savannah Guthrie is a supportive colleague and showed this once again over the weekend as she gave a shout out to her work friend.

The Today Show star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself holding a mug of coffee while relaxing inside her home in New York City.

The NBC journalist looked happy and relaxed, as she held the mug up to the camera to focus on what was written on it - the name of her friend and former co-star's new show.

VIDEO: Inside Savannah Guthrie's family life

Kristen Welker - who has often filled in for Savannah and Hoda Kotb on Today, and until recently co-anchored Weekend Today - has officially started her new role on Meet the Press with Kristen Welker.

Savannah couldn't have been prouder of her friend, and wrote in the caption: "Here we go! Congrats to @kristen.welker - new host of @meetthepress starting Sunday!"

Savannah Guthrie showed her support for Kristen Welker following her new gig

Kristen was delighted to see Savannah cheering her on, and wrote in response: "Thank you @savannahguthrie for being the gold standard and such a great friend!"

Kristen has been replaced on Weekend Today by her own friend, Laura Jarrett. The journalist shared a shout out to Laura after the news was announced at the beginning of August, writing: "Congratulations to my friend @laurajarrett! I’m so excited to watch her and @peteralexandertv on @todayshow every Saturday!"

© Getty Kristen Welker with her Today co-stars

Kristen's last day on Weekend Today was at the end of August, and saw her family surprise her on the program.

She shared a group shot with the cast and crew of the show, along with her young daughter Margot, who made an appearance in the studio, and wrote: "I’m overcome with gratitude - to my @todayshow family in D.C. and NY - thank you for the most beautiful sendoff!" Kristen had been working on Weekend Today for three years, and was surprised with an on-air tribute highlighting some of her best moments from her time on the show.

© Getty The Today Show family are incredibly close

On her last day, Kristen grew emotional as she gave her own goodbye toast, first admitting: "You've left me completely speechless," before she said: "I want to say to our viewers.

"Thank you all for joining us every Saturday for this show that we are so proud of." She continued: "To the entire Weekend TODAY team, which is the A-team, the most amazing team in the world led by Matt Carluccio and Dave Scheier.

© Paul Morigi Kristen Welker worked on Weekend Today for three years

"I am so grateful for all of you for making this a family. We have been family every single Saturday," before noting: "To my actual family, John and Margot, the loves of my life."

Kristen concluded: "Peter, to get to anchor this show with you, to get to do something you love with your best friend, someone who has become like a brother to me, has just been the greatest joy of all time. So thank you, thank you, thank you."

