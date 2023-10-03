Savannah Guthrie throws support behind Today co-star during testing time

Savannah Guthrie is a great friend and supporter and has been backing her Today co-star Sheinelle Jones during a challenging - but exciting time.

The NBC host is one of the Third Hour star's biggest cheerleaders when it comes to getting behind her as she trains for the upcoming New York Marathon on November 5.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the mother-of-two shared a sweet message for Sheinelle alongside footage of her training.

VIDEO: Today star Sheinelle Jones trains for the New York Marathon

"Omg @sheinelle_o - you INSPIRE me!" she wrote alongside it.

In the video, Sheinelle was seen training for the marathon while praising Savannah, who had put together a motivational playlist for her to listen to on her runs.

Sheinelle Jones is being supported by Savannah Guthrie as she trains

Sheinelle has the entire Today team backing her as she puts in the miles during her training sessions around New York City.

She opened up about her decision to take part in the event last month, during a chat with Fourth Hour host Jenna Bush Hager.

Sheinelle Jones and Savannah Guthrie are great friends

She told Jenna: "I am not an athlete. In gym class, I was never picked. I was a cheerleader, I was a dancer, but I'm not an athlete. When I turned 40, I wanted to change the narrative in my head that I can do hard things and so I ran a half marathon and I swore I would never do it again."

But Sheinelle still has a lot of fight left in her, going on to say: "And so now, I just turned 45 and I'm going to try to do hard things again and so I'm going to run the New York City Marathon!"

© NBC Today anchors Sheinelle Jones, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie

Jenna then went on to joke that Sheinelle should be on the front cover of Women's Health magazine. "I'm very impressed by you because you have a million things going on and yet you are also running the New York Marathon," she said.

Admitting that most people say no to things because of having lack of time, the Third Hour co-anchor told Jenna: "I have three little ones, I have a high-pressure job, I travel for work, and everybody says 'We don’t have time.'

© NBC Sheinelle Jones and her kids, Kayin, Clara and Uche, in the Today studio

"But we do have time to make time for ourselves. I have to be about that. Whether it takes scheduling, because I pick up my kids every day from school, like I am just gonna figure it out and change the narrative that we can't do things because we don't have time."

Sheinelle will have motivation along the training journey in the form of two co-workers on Today. The star will be running alongside two Today staffers, who are experienced runners, making it even more of a challenge for Sheinelle.

"I wanna prove that the average girl, we can do it.I am 4’11, I am not a model, I am not a runner, but we can do this," she said.

