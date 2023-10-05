The Daily Lowdown: Drake shares rare video of young son Adonis for surprise release

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Drake dropping a surprise new single and how his young son Adonis played a very important role.

Not only that, Kylie Minogue speaks out about her upcoming residency and the musical guests have been announced for the new season of Saturday Night Live.

Listen to today's episode below...

Drake has dropped a surprise track the day before his new album and his young son played a very special role. The Canadian rapper shared a video exclusively on Instagram where his five-year-old son, Adonis, can be seen explaining how he came up with the artwork for his rapper dad's new album, For All The Dogs. Afterwards, Drizzy and Adonis can be seen in the music video for the song which is called 8 a.m. in Charlotte. Meanwhile, Drake's new album is out on Friday.

© Getty Drake on stage in 2022

Kylie Minogue has admitted she's a bit worried that the preparations for her Las Vegas residency are 'down to the wire'. The Tension singer is set to begin her string of gigs in Sin City at the beginning of November but she's admitted to Wired that the venue has not yet finished building the stage. Kylie added there'll be plenty of drama in getting in ready in time but has said she's excited to put on her residency at such an intimate setting, with the venue's capacity capping at 1,000 people. Kylie will kick off her shows on 3rd November.

© Getty Kylie Minogue

Saturday Night Live is set for a big comeback very soon and the first musical artists have been shared for the first few episodes. Comedian Pete Davidson is taking the rein as host for the first episode while Ice Spice will make her debut as a musical guest on the popular sketch show. The following episode will see Grammy nominee Bad Bunny make his debut as a host and appear on the programme as a musical guest. SNL returns on October 14.

© Kevin Mazur Demi Lovato attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Demi Lovato has announced that they are releasing a holiday special with streaming service, Roku. The Heart Attack singer, who uses both they and she pronouns, will release A Very Demi Holiday Special in which they'll perform a number of festive classics like Jingle Bell Rock and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. Demi said they were excited to put their own spin on the celebrations, and they are set to welcome a very special, top-secret guest for a duet.

And Take That is reportedly set to respond to Robbie Williams' comments about fallouts between the band. The Millenium singer, who left the band in 1995, appeared on Dermot O'Leary's BBC2 show Reel Stories last year when he opened up about his fallout with Gary, admitting that he took the animosity to unkind levels, but insisted that he still has a lot of love for his former bandmate. Now, Take That, consisting of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, is said to be appearing on an upcoming episode of Reel Stories in which they will respond to Robbie's comments and discuss the impact of departure from the band. Meanwhile, the trio continue to enjoy success and recently announced a new album and tour for next year.