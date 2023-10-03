The Daily Lowdown: Ed Sheeran drops highly anticipated bonus album

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Ed Sheeran finally dropping his bonus live version of his new record, Autumn Variations, which was recorded in fans' living rooms!

Not only that, Coldplay brought out some special guests and their Los Angeles concert recently to close the North American leg of their Music of the Spheres tour, and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy apologises to fans on stage.

Listen to today's episode below...

After surprising some very lucky fans in their own homes, Ed Sheeran has officially dropped the live version of his new album, Autumn Variations. The singer-songwriter has been showing up to fans' living rooms recently to record tracks from his new record and now each version of the singles is available online. Ed took on the living room project while completing the North American leg of his mathematics tour, and he posted an emotional video on his Instagram to celebrate the release. Autumn Variations is out now.

MORE: Daily Lowdown: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's latest fight leaves fans seriously divided

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Billie Eilish shares big hint about new album

© Getty Images Ed Sheeran has released a live album

It was a star-studded affair at Coldplay's recent gig in Los Angeles as singers Selena Gomez and H.E.R. made surprise appearances on stage to sing with the band. The group, fronted by Chris Martin, were performing the song Let Somebody Go, when Selena came on stage halfway through to duet with Chris on vocals. Soon after, RNB singer HER also took to the stage to perform an epic guitar solo and also provide stunning vocals. The show marked Coldplay's last in North America for their Music of the Spheres tour. The band are gearing up to travel to Asia, Australia and beyond for the remainder of their world tour.

© Sergione Infuso - Corbis Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Stadio San Siro, on June 25, 2023 in Milan, Italy

Matty Healy has apologised on stage for his previous offensive behaviour and remarks. The 1975 frontman was performing at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the band's tour Still At Their Very Best when he paused the show to address the crowd and say sorry for previous comment he's made and vowed to do better in future, here's what he had to say: [audio]. Meanwhile, the band are on tour in the US for the next couple of months before they return to mainland Europe and the UK in the new year.

Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from her husband Joshua Jackson after three years of marriage. The Queen & Slim actress filed the legal papers in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday according to PEOPLE magazine. Jodie and Joshua, who is known for his previous role in cult TV show Dawson's Creek, met in 2018 and tied the knot a year later. Their daughter, Janie, was born in April 2020 and reports state that Jodie has requested joint custody of their three-year-old.

© Getty Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

And Stevie Nicks has insisted that Fleetwood Mac have no reason to reunite as a band following the death of Christine McVie. Stevie spoke in a recent interview with Vulture about Christine's sad passing in November 2022 and explained that she could never be replaced, calling Christine her soul mate and best friend, adding that the band couldn't go on without her. Christine died aged 79 following a short illness which was later confirmed as an ischemic stroke.