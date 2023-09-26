The Daily Lowdown: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach agreement and Taylor Swift's big news

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reaching an agreement about their children, according to legal papers obtained by PEOPLE.

Not only that, Stormzy has a big gig lined up for 2024 and Taylor Swift confirms her Eras World Tour film will be released globally from October 13th.

Listen to today's episode below...

Taylor Swift has confirmed that her Eras world tour concert film will be released in theatres worldwide. The singer made the huge announcement on her Instagram telling fans that she couldn't wait to tell them the news, and that tickets are available now. The Eras Tour concert film was originally billed to be released in North America but now will be available to watch in theatres globally from October 13th. We can't wait.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have reached an agreement to keep their two children in New York temporarily amid the former couple's custody disagreement. The pair, who announced their separation earlier this month, previously came head-to-head regarding their two daughters and where they would reside going forward. But now, in papers filed on Monday, the actress and Jonas Brother singer have agreed to keep the children in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York while they comes to term with their divorce arrangement. It comes soon after Sophie filed legal documents claiming that Joe was withholding the children's passports, something the Waffle House hitmaker denied.

Sophie and Joe are ended their four year marriage

Tributes have been pouring in for Hollywood actor David McCallum who has died aged 90. The Scottish-born star had a career spanning many decades in which he appeared in a number of notable titles on the big and small screen including The Man from UNCLE and A Night to Remember. In more recent years, he was known for his role as Dr Donald Mallard, also known as Ducky, on CBS crime drama NCIS. Tributes from his former co-stars came flooding in including from Mark Harmon, who said he was in awe the first time he met David and that he was honoured to have worked with him. David died from natural causes at a hospital in New York surrounded by his family.

Fans lost their minds when NSync reunited at the VMAs recently and announced their first track as a group since 2001. And now singer Lance Bass has opened up about what the future holds. The singer, who is one fifth of the band which also features Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez and Joey Fatone, said that although there are currently no solid plans for a tour or album, the fans reaction to their reunion has shaped their future. Meanwhile, Lance also said it was emotional when they got back together as five-piece in the studio to record their upcoming single for the new Trolls movie named Better Place. The single will be released on 29 September.

Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC speak onstage the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Stormzy has bagged himself another huge gig for 2024 and sports fans will be pleased. The rapper has been announced as a name on the bill for Silverstone's star-studded music event for the 2024 Grand Prix. The sporting event is set to host a four-day festival of big acts to celebrate its new venture into music and arts. Stormzy will perform on the Friday at the event while other names are set to be announced, previous acts have included Calvin Harris and the Black Eyed Peas.

Stormzy attending the Vogue World: London show

And Kelle Bryan has spoken out after she and Louise Redknapp pulled out of an Eternal reunion show after a row about playing at LGBTQ+ events. The band, who were a huge success in the 90s, were due to come back together for a reunion tour next year but members Easther and Vernie reportedly refused to perform at a number of Pride events and festivals. Louise and Kelle, as a result, have pulled out of the reunion and Kelle said in a statement on social media that her stance and allegiances have always been that she is an advocate for inclusion and equality for all. Louise meanwhile shared a similar message earlier this week by posting a trans-inclusive Pride Flag on X with the caption: "Always & Forever."