The Daily Lowdown: Billie Eilish shares big hint about new album

Tributes are pouring in for actor Sir Michael Gambon who has died aged 82, his family have announced. The star of stage and screen died peacefully in hospital surrounded by his family after a bout of pneumonia. Michael was perhaps best known in more recent years for his portrayal as Professor Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film franchise, but his work spans over six decades. Michael, who was knighted in 1999, won a slew of awards in his career including BAFTAS, Olivier Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Michael Gambon has died aged 82

Billie Eilish has dropped some big hints about an upcoming album. The Bad Guy singer was appearing on a US radio segment called The Cookout recently when she confirmed that she and her brother and songwriter Finneas have been working on new music and that there's a whole album of songs for fans to look forward to. The Oscar and Grammy winner didn't reveal when fans can expect the new record to drop but she said that the duo are in the final stages of creating it – here's hoping she doesn't keep us waiting too long!

© Getty Images Billie Eilish attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

After a brief cameo in the Barbie movie, Dua Lipa is turning her hand to acting and is set to appear alongside Superman actor, Henry Cavill, in the upcoming spy thriller movie, Argyle. The Levitating hitmaker will play a big role in the Hollywood film which tells the story of a spy novelist whose books become a bit too real when she's dragged into the world of espionage. As well as the popstar appearing in the cast, the film will also star Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell and Catherine O'Hara.

Ed Sheeran is gearing up for the release of his new album, Autumn Variations, and the singer took to the streets of New York recently to film some promo. The Bad Habits star could be seen holding up signs on the street which read 'Autumn is Here' as well as interacting with fans. Ed also paid a visit to a school to surprise a group of high school students and performed for them. The Grammy-winner's stint filming in the Big Apple comes shortly after he began appearing in fans' living rooms to put on surprise gigs. Autumn Variations is out on Friday.

© Getty Images Ed Sheeran

Hollywood scriptwriters are heading back to work. The Writer's Guild of America ended their 148-day strike action this week after coming to an agreement within the guild's internal boards. Officials voted unanimously to end the strike action after they agreed to give writers bonuses from streaming services based on active subscribers, better health care and a 76 per cent pay increase for payments coming from overseas streaming. Meanwhile, the actor's strike continues but is expected to end at some point in the coming weeks.

And Take That has added more dates to their UK and Ireland tour after huge demand. The trio, made up of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, announced their tour last week but have now added more shows in Leeds, London and Manchester. Take That's string of shows is in support of their upcoming ninth album, titled This Life, which is due for release in November.