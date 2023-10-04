Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Selena Gomez speaking out about a reported "fallout" with Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran receiving the first ever Gold Brit Billion Award, and Beyonce making history with her tour.

Not only that, the Priscilla movie trailer has been released and the MTV European Music Award nominations are here.

Selena Gomez has spoken out about a reported feud between her and fellow singer Dua Lipa. The Single Soon hitmaker was chatting in an interview with Fast Company when she addressed the fact that she had 'unfollowed' Dua Lipa on Instagram. Selena insisted it was an accident after doing some cleaning up on her social media before she was then called and asked what had happened between the artists. We're so glad that there's no beef between the superstars and are hoping that this means they'll collaborate very soon.

© ANGELA WEISS US singer and actress Selena Gomez arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Europe Music Awards nominations are here and Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and SZA are leading the way. The Anti-Hero hitmaker has picked up seven nods in categories such as Best Artist and Best Song. Meanwhile, Olivia and SZA, the latter of whom was 'snubbed' by the VMAs according to her manager, both have six nods in categories including Best Video and Best Song. The EMAs will take place in Paris in November and voting is open now.

Beyonce finally gave the fans what they were asking for last week when she announced that she is releasing a movie about her huge Renaissance World Tour, and now the profits for the title have been shared and are eye-watering. The film, which is being released in US theatres from 1 December, has already brought in between 6 and 7 million dollars just in pre-sales, and is expected to reach higher numbers when it's released. Meanwhile, Bey performed her final show in Kansas last week and it's also since been reported that her tour has grossed a total of 579 million dollars, making it the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce stuns in black bodysuit

Ed Sheeran has become the first artist to receive a special-edition Gold Brit Billion Award for 10 billion UK streams. The Bad Habit singer, who has recently released his new album, has racked up more than one billion streams just in the last 12 months alone according to official chart data. Ed said in a statement that none of it would be possible without his fans. Meanwhile, Ed has just dropped the live version of Autumn Variations, which was recorded in fans living rooms across the United States. Both versions of the record are available now.

© Getty Images Ed will make his ACM Awards debut on Thursday May 11

The official full-length trailer for Priscilla has been released and it's sparked plenty of reaction online. The film, directed by Sofia Coppola, stars Cailee Spaeny as the titular character and Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi as the late Elvis Presley. The movie has been adapted from Priscilla's brutally honest memoirs which detail their early courtship as well as their wedding in 1967 before their marriage broke down in 1972. Let's take a listen. Priscilla will be released on 5 January 2024.

© Getty David and Victoria Beckham at premiere

And the highly-anticipated Netflix documentary, Beckham, has been released and it features some very candid revelations from football legend David Beckham and his wife, Victoria. The couple sit down for intimate discussions about their life and in one part, Victoria even opens up about the emotional turmoil she faced in the wake of her husband affair allegations which came to light 20 years ago. David also reflected on the moment, explaining he was in agony every day. The famous family pulled out all the stops for the star-studded premiere this week. HELLO! went along to the glitzy event which celebrated its release, head over to our Instagram to see our coverage.