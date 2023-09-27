The Daily Lowdown: Shakira faces legal trouble and Ye's album gets leaked

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Shakira facing legal trouble for the second time amid her reported tax evasion.

Not only that, Ye and Dr. Dre's joint album was leaked online and Matty Healy has said that The 1975 will go on an "indefinite hiatus" after their current tour comes to an end.

Listen to today's episode below…

Shakira has been charged with tax evasion for the second time. The Whenever Wherever hitmaker has come into legal trouble once again after she reportedly failed to pay over 6 million in tax back in 2018. The star is also alleged to have swerved paying the funds by setting up a company in an offshore tax haven, according to prosecutors based in Barcelona. Shakira is also reportedly due to face trial in November, but the singer has maintained her innocence, stating in an interview with Elle that she's confident she has enough proof to support her case.

Ye and Dr Dre's upcoming joint album, Jesus is King 2, has been leaked online. The artists have teamed up to work on the album, which is a follow-up to the 2019 gospel record and is set to be jam-packed full of major collaborations. Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, and Dr Dre have brought in huge artists such as Anderson Paak, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and more to appear on songs which are mostly remixes and reworked versions of the 2019 tracklist. Neither Ye nor Dr Dre have spoken out about the leak.

Matty Healy has said that The 1975 will be going on an indefinite hiatus when their current tour comes to an end. The Manchester-based band took to the stage at the Golden 1 Center in California this week to kick off the second leg of their huge tour, Still… At Their Very Best, when frontman Matty told fans the group would be taking a long break from shows once the tour wraps. Here's what we had to say… [audio]. The 1975 will be touring North America for the rest of the year before returning to the UK and mainland Europe for gigs in early 2024.

Congratulations are in order to Alexandra Burke who has given birth to her second baby with her boyfriend Darren Randolph. The X Factor winner and singer took to Instagram to share the happy news that the couple have welcomed their little one and are now a family of four. Alexandra didn't reveal the name or gender of the baby but we're so happy for them!

And the Brit Awards have confirmed the date for the 2024 ceremony. It's been revealed that the music awards will take place on Saturday March 2, which will be the second time that the prestigious event has been held on a weekend. ITV have decided to keep the Saturday night primetime slot next year after the ratings success this year. The 2023 awards featured many big moments including Harry Styles sweeping the board with four wins including Artist of the Year and Album of the year.