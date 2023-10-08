Boiling Point: Who is new star Shaun Fagan? Meet the actor here

If you're a fan of gritty high-intensity dramas then, chances are, you're familiar with the BBC's latest offering, Boiling Point. The four-part series is a continuation of the 2021 film of the same name, which at the time was released on Netflix, and stars Stephen Graham and Vinette Robinson in leading roles.

The film had a big wave of success in the form of critic reviews and award nominations, so fans were naturally thrilled when its return to the small screen was announced.

And with a continued narrative comes new cast members. One of those stars is Shaun Fagan.

Who is Shaun Fagan in Boiling Point?

Shaun Fagan is an actor who was not in the original cast of the film but has joined the BBC series. He plays a chef called Bolton and is known for being a potty-mouth character but is, ultimately, passionate about his job and food.

In the first episode, he gets off to a stressful start when another new chef joins the team at North Point, only for the kitchen to almost be set on fire.

© James Stack Shaun Fagan as Bolton in Boiling Point

What else has Shaun Fagan starred in?

In addition to his part in Boiling Point, Shaun has credits in other notable TV shows. Earlier this year, he played the role of the gunman in ITV's medical drama Malpractice. According to his IMDb page, he's also appeared in Kate & Jake, Needs Must, Wonder Boy and Billy Smith.

What has Shaun Fagan said about his time on Boiling Point?

It's clear that Shaun had the time of his life while filming for Boiling Point. The actor took to his Instagram to share a number of posts alongside his fellow cast mates.

After filming wrapped, Shaun said: "It's been an absolute pleasure to work with all of these people day in and day out for the last few months.

Thank you to every single person and I mean every single person on this production for making me feel a proper welcome! Looking forward to you all seeing what we've been up to!"

What are the fans making of Boiling Point?

Many fans took to social media to praise the show. One person wrote on X: "First episode of #BoilingPoint absolutely brilliant, although my blood pressure is well and truly up, unbelievably tense! Give @HannahWalters74 and @_vinette all the awards already! Outstanding work @PhilipBarantini."

© BBC Boiling Point has been adapted for TV

A second viewer tweeted: "Absolutely LOVED that. It's everything that was brilliant about the film, but it's also made great use of the TV format to expand the world. Unbelievable performances all round, and loved the ode to the ''one-shot' in the first 10 mins."