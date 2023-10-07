DWTS host Julianne Hough goes makeup-free and topless for early-morning video on set

Julianne Hough took to Instagram to offer fans an intimate glimpse into her transformation journey for her role as host of Dancing with the Stars.

Celebrating authenticity, she began by revealing her natural complexion, opting for a relaxed look, topless and in a bathrobe with a casual updo, sipping her Starbucks drink.

Julianne, who is no stranger to the Dancing with the Stars realm, having been a pro dancer from 2007-2009 and occasionally returning as a guest judge, was recently appointed as this season's host.

In her transformation video, the 35-year-old sensation starts off in her carefree, makeup-free look. But with a swift dip of her head, she emerges, radiant and ready for the "Latin Night" episode, exuding elegance in a vibrant red ensemble. Her Instagram caption playfully noted: "Red hot for Latin Night last night #DWTS."

Her chosen attire for the evening was a statement-making skintight minidress, accentuated with puffy sleeves, giving a nod to the fiery Latin theme.

Complementing her attire, her blonde hair was slicked back into a chic bun, and she accessorized with large silver earrings, capturing the essence of glamour.

© Christopher Willard Alfonso and Julianne

Julianne wasn’t the only star of the evening. She shared the stage with co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, the charismatic 52-year-old who, along with Julianne, kept the energy high.

This achievement is noteworthy considering Julianne battled the flu just days after the show's premiere. Her dedication to her craft and commitment to her role is undeniable.

The latest episode, dripping with Latin flair, saw actress Jamie Lynn Spears making her exit after the second elimination, narrowing down the contestant list to a thrilling 12.

© Christopher Willard Adrian Peterson was also in the bottom two

Fans might recall that Tyra Banks helmed the position for three years before Julianne took up the hosting baton. With Julianne's deep-rooted history with the show, her transition from pro dancer to judge, and now host, seems like a natural progression in her sparkling career.

But the excitement wasn’t just restricted to the show. Prior to going live, Julianne and Alfonso were spotted indulging in a fun TikTok dance trend that gained popularity after a memorable number by DWTS contestant Harry Jowsey and his partner Rylee Arnold.

© Instagram Julianne Hough shows off her incredible figure

This light-hearted clip showcased the co-hosts grooving on the streets of Los Angeles, with Alfonso initiating the "lasso" move, playfully drawing Julianne into the choreography.

Julianne, flaunting an olive-green romper, paired perfectly with Alfonso's moves, culminating in a dramatic finish with Alfonso sweeping Julianne into his arms.

Their camaraderie was wider than just the show or impromptu street dances. Post the episode, Julianne was spotted, in the same stylish romper, heading to dinner in West Hollywood with Alfonso, with her adorable puppy in tow.