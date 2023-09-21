Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge delights fans with exciting update on long-awaited reunion

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has revealed that she will be joining forces with her co-star Martin Henderson for a live autograph signing on October 14 – and fans are over the moon.

Viewers of the popular Netflix show have been waiting a while for the pair to reunite for a signing. The last one took place back in February and saw the actors tune in from separate locations, rather than being in the same room.

WATCH: The trailer for Virgin River season five part two

The actress made the announcement on her Instagram page on Wednesday, writing: "Join @martinhendersonofficial and myself October 14 For an Instagram live!

"We will be together live in person for a fun Autograph Signing," she wrote, dropping the link to Streamily. "You can access the duos from both our accounts."

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their excitement, with one person writing: "It will be great to see you two together again after so long!!" while another added: "Can't wait to see you two together again."

A third fan commented: "I'm so happy you two will be together in person. I've missed that!"

Alexandra revealed earlier this week that she will be in the same room as Martin for the signing, which is set to take place in Los Angeles. In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, she told her followers: "Looks like we're going to be able to make that happen so that Martin and I are in the same room.

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in Virgin River

"The same place, not separately, but in the same place," she added, grinning.

The signing comes just over a month before part two of Virgin River season five lands on Netflix. The final two episodes of the season, which are holiday-themed, will be released just in time for the festive season on November 30.

Part one arrived in September and saw Alexandra and Martin reprise their leading roles as Mel Monroe and Jack Sheridan, who became engaged at the end of season four and are expecting their first baby.

© Netflix Alexandra and Martin will reunite for an autograph signing in October

What happens in Virgin River season five?

Season five saw the small Californian town struck by a devastating wildfire, prompting its residents to come together in light of the crisis.

Meanwhile, Mel was forced to make a difficult decision regarding her future at Doc's clinic, while Jack faced a confrontation with his own demons that was long overdue.

© Netflix A wildfire spreads through the town in season five

Some fresh faces were also introduced to the show, including Lilly Anderson's daughter Ava, who is played by Libby Olser, and firefighter Kaia, portrayed by Kandyse McClure. See the list of the new cast members here.

Elsewhere in the show, Doc and Hope's respective impairments lead them to question their identities, prompting them to find solace in their community, their family and each other.

© Netflix Colin Lawrence as Preacher and Kandyse McClure as Kaia in Virgin River

For a breakdown of everything that happened in the part one finale, read our explainer here.