Virgin River season six: Everything we know amid production delay

The highly-anticipated fifth season of Virgin River finally landed on Netflix earlier this month – and we couldn't be happier to be reunited with the residents of the small Californian town.

While we know the season isn't over just yet, with part two arriving on November 30, some fans may be wondering when exactly they can expect series six to land on our screens. Here's everything we know…

When will Virgin River season six be released?

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for season six. With the fifth instalment having only just landed on the streaming platform, it's still early days. However, with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike causing a delay on numerous TV shows and movies, it's likely that fans will be waiting a while.

Ordinarily, the Virgin River cast would be back on set in Vancouver around this time, but until the strike is settled, they won't be able to film any scenes for season six.

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson star as Mel and Jack

Leading lady Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel Monroe in the drama, recently opened up about not being able to work. In a video filmed in the kitchen of her Georgia home, she told her Instagram followers: "I feel like I've been cooking since I got back from dropping off my daughter at school. I'm trying to do something fun and creative with my time because SAG is on strike and I can't go back to work and I can't even talk about work.

"So, if all y'all are trying to send me messages asking about work-related things, I can't answer you and I'm really sorry about that," she added.

Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope McCrea, previously told her followers that filming would commence once the strike is settled. "#VirginRiver season 5 will air in the fall and we’re going to film season 6 as soon as the strike is settled," she wrote on Instagram in May.

© Netflix Production on season six is on hold

What will Virgin River season six be about?

Considering there are still two more episodes of season five to go, Netflix has unsurprisingly remained tight-lipped about what fans can expect from season six.

However, we do know that the writers have "plenty more complications" in store for our beloved characters, according to Tudum. For example, writer Richard Keith told the publication in 2022 that one couple is "too beautiful and too awesome to be too happy for too long". We're intrigued...

© Netflix Annette O'Toole as Hope and Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins

When will the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes end?

Earlier this week, it was reported that the heads of major media companies, including Netflix and Disney, joined negotiations with the Writers Guild of America for two days of talks.

While this is promising progress, even if the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the major studios and networks, makes a deal with the WGA, it would also need to reach an agreement with SAG-AFTRA for actors to be able to return to work.

© Netflix Filming will commence once the strike is settled

The WGA went on strike on May 2, and just over two months later on July 16, SAG-AFTRA called on their members to strike, marking the first time in over 60 years that both writers and actors have gone on strike at the same time.

Both unions have a similar set of demands, including better wages, residual payments from streaming services, and job protections against artificial intelligence use.