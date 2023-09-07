Who are Virgin River season five's new cast members?

Virgin River is back! The hotly-anticipated fifth season of the popular romance drama finally arrived on Netflix on Thursday and we couldn't be happier to return to the small Californian town.

While the new series sees the return of some familiar faces, including leads Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson as Mel and Jack, viewers are also introduced to some new cast members. But who are they and where have you seen them before? Keep reading to find out…

Virgin River season five's new cast members

Libby Osler as Ava

© Netflix Libby Osler plays Ava

Libby Olser plays Ava, the daughter of the late Lilly Anderson, who returns to the Californian town and strikes up a friendship with Mel.

Before making her Virgin River debut, Libby played Harper in Chesapeake Shores and Quinn in the Canadian TV show, The D Cut. She may also be recognized for playing Paige in At Your Feet.

Kandyse McClure as Kaia

© Netflix Kandyse McClure as Kaia

Kandyse McClure is a South African-Canadian actress who plays a firefighter named Kaia.

The 43-year-old is known for her roles in the Battlestar Galactica reboot, as well as Netflix's Hemlock Grove.

Kandyse rose to prominence as Kat Cabot in the Fox family drama series, Higher Ground, as well as for her portrayal of Sue Snell in the 2002 adaptation of Stephen King's Carrie.

She has also appeared in episodes of The Good Doctor, Supernatural and had a recurring role in the Charmed reboot.

Elise Gatien as Lara

© Netflix Elise Gatien plays Lara

Elise Gatien is a Canadian actress who plays Lara in the new series, who enlists the help of Brady when her daughter Hazel gets lost in the woods.

The 35-year-old is perhaps best known for playing Candice "CJ" Ward in the Cartoon Network live-action sci-fi series, Tower Prep. Viewers may also recognise the star for her portrayal of Maggie in Syfy's paranormal action series, Ghost Wars.

Barbara Pollard as Melissa

© Netflix Barbara Pollard's Melissa was first introduced in season four

Barbara Pollard plays Melissa, the mastermind behind Virgin River's drug ring, who was briefly introduced to viewers in season four.

The actress is perhaps best known for playing Janet in the TV series Mom & Me (and Everyone Online), and has also appeared in episodes of iZombie, Supernatural and Blockbuster.

Susan Hogan as Rose

© Netflix Susan Hogan plays Doc's college girlfriend, Rose

Susan Hogan plays Doc's former flame, Rose.

Susan, 75, hails from Canada and is known for her roles both on-screen and on the stage.

She is perhaps best known for playing Nickie Rimbaud in the 1986 Canadian police crime drama, Night Heat, and also portrayed Kate Ashcroft in the 1980 adventure series, Ritter's Cove. Her more recent TV credits include Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl.

Susan has also made several big screen appearances, including in 1991's Bordertown Café and the 2019 comedy-drama, Elsewhere.

As for her theatre roles, she has featured in several productions, including King Lear and The Taming of the Shrew.

What happens in Virgin River season five?

In season five, a terrifying wildfire rips through the town and the residents are faced with "surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial and a heartbreaking goodbye," according to the synopsis.

Elsewhere in the series, Mel is forced to make a difficult decision about her future at the clinic, and her pregnancy sparks an unexpected connection to her past.

© Netflix Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge as Jack and Mel

Meanwhile, Jack is keen to prove himself to Mel and in order to do so, must face "some long-overdue confrontations", including with "his own demons" as well as his ex-girlfriend Charmaine, who revealed that he isn't the father of her unborn twins in a shocking cliffhanger at the end of season four.

"Doc and Hope's [Tim Matheson and Annette O'Toole] respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other," the synopsis reads.