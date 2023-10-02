Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge issues stark warning to fans – details

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge took to Instagram over the weekend to warn her followers of a fake account that has been posing as the star.

In a video posted to her Stories, the actress urged her fans not to talk to the person running the account.

"Hi there darlings," she began. "I'm going to post a picture of a fake account, just FYI. A friend of mine flagged it and here it is. So that's not me. I don't have any other Instagram accounts, I don't even have a Facebook page.

"[It's] not me. Please don't talk to this person," she added, before sharing a screenshot of the account in question.

© Alexandra Breckenridge/Instagram Alexandra Breckenridge warned fans of a fake Instagram account

Alexandra filmed the video in her home in Atlanta, Georgia, where she lives with her musician husband Casey Hooper, and their two children, Jack and Billie.

The Netflix star would usually be in Vancouver at this time of year, filming episodes for the upcoming sixth season of Virgin River, which has been delayed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Alexandra spoke of her frustration at not being able to work or promote the show in a video shared on Instagram ahead of the season five premiere in September.

Explaining that she's been spending her free time cooking at home, she said: "I'm trying to do something fun and creative with my time because SAG is on strike and I can't go back to work and I can't even talk about work.

"So, if all y'all are trying to send me messages asking about work-related things, I can't answer you and I'm really sorry about that."

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson as Mel and Jack in Virgin River

The 41-year-old continued: "I can't post anything, I can't promote anything. It's very weird. I'm not usually somebody who likes doing a lot of promotion or interviews just because it can be rather daunting and stressful."

When will the cast return to set to film season six?

Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope McCrea in the drama, shared an update back in May, telling fans that filming would commence "once the strike is settled".

SAG-AFTRA leaders head into talks with big Hollywood studios on Monday (2 October), and now that the writers' strike has been resolved, we're hopeful that an agreement can be made for the actors soon.

© Netflix Filming will commence once the strike is over

In the meantime, fans can enjoy the latest season of the show, which follows the residents of the titular Californian town as they face several dramatic events, including a terrifying wildfire, surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up and a difficult court trial.

The synopsis continues: "Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past.

© Netflix Zibby Allen as Brie and Colin Lawrence as Preacher

"To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations—with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."