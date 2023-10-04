The Buccaneers: Suits star's new period drama looks seriously swoony - details

Are you a fan of Pride and Prejudice? Bonkers for Bridgerton? Insensible for Sense and Sensibility? If so, we think you might love Apple TV’s upcoming period drama The Buccaneers. Here’s everything you need to know about the romantic new show…

What is The Buccaneers about?

The eight-episode drama, which is inspired by Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name, follows a group of fun-loving young American girls, who explode into the London season of the 1870s from New York, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash. The synopsis reads: "The land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying 'I do’ is just the beginning.".

When will The Buccaneers be released?

The show will land on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Wednesday 8 November 2023, followed by one new episode per week until the finale, which will land on 13 December. Happy Christmas!

Who is in The Buccaneers cast?

Looking for Alaska’s Kristine Frøseth is set to play Nan St. George, while 13 Reasons Why actress Alisha Boe stars as Conchita Closson, Moxie star Josie Totah plays Mabel Elmsworth, Dive Club’s Aubri Ibrag plays Lizzy Elmsworth and The Outpost actress Imogen Waterhouse stars as Jinny St. George. Fans of Suits might have also spotted Christina Hendricks as Mrs. St. George.

What else is coming to Apple TV+ in 2023?

There are some amazing original new series coming to Apple TV+ later this year, and we can’t wait! Brie Larson is set to star in the adaptation of the bestselling novel Lessons in Chemistry, while Kurt and Wyatt Russell are set to star in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and Peter Capaldi will star in Criminal Record. Sign us up!