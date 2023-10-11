The Reckoning star Steve Coogan's life away from the cameras

Steve Coogan has been praised for his chilling portrayal of Jimmy Savile in the BBC's new drama, The Reckoning, which traces the life of the disgraced DJ and delves into how he was able to evade justice for his heinous crimes.

Steve, 57, is typically known for his comedy work and became a household name after creating the socially inept media personality, Alan Partridge. But how much do you know about his life away from the cameras? Find out about his relationships and family here…

WATCH: Steve Coogan portrays Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning

© Matt Squire Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning

Steve Coogan's relationship history

In 2002, Steve tied the knot with British socialite Caroline Hickman. The couple were together for three years before separating in 2005.

The actor went on to date British-born American actress China Chow from 2007 until their split three years later.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Steve Coogan was married to Caroline Hickman from 2002 until 2005

Then in 2011, while he was guest editing Loaded magazine, he met glamour model Elle Basey. The pair dated until 2014, and reportedly shared Steve's Brighton home during their relationship.

In February 2019, it was reported that Steve had struck up a romance with TV presenter Melanie Sykes. The couple were linked for ten months before going their separate ways in December the same year.

Steve reportedly dated Melanie Sykes for ten months in 2019

Steve has kept his love life away from the spotlight in recent years, so it's not known whether he's currently in a relationship.

Does Steve Coogan have children?

Steve shares one daughter, 27-year-old Claire, with a solicitor named Anna Cole, with whom he had a four-year relationship.

Speaking to The Guardian back in 2016 about his relationship with his daughter, the Alan Partridge star said: "Becoming a father to my daughter Clare is the most important relationship of my life. At the time, I probably wasn't ready to become a father because of the instability of my existence. I'd had lots of personal problems and went through some difficult times. Clare was the one authentic part of my life that kept me sane.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Steve Coogan and his daughter Claire at the 2019 BAFTAs

"She's 19 now and has a good heart. I see in her someone with a sense of fairness, kindness and humour, which she gets from her mother – and I hope from me."

Claire is a food styling assistant who works in London. The chef boasts almost 30k followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares snaps of her delicious-looking creations. She is thought to be dating actor and comedian Jamie Demetriou, who is best known for his BAFTA-winning Channel 4 comedy, Stath Lets Flats.

© Photo: Channel 4 Steve's daughter Claire is thought to be dating comedian Jamie Demetriou

The pair sometimes feature on each other's Instagram pages, with Jamie most recently pictured sitting next to his girlfriend at her 27th birthday party in July.

Where does Steve Coogan live?

Steve reportedly lives in the quiet village of Barcombe near Lewes in East Sussex. He previously lived in a £3.5m,17th-century farmhouse in the beautiful village of Ovingdean on the edge of Brighton.

Steve Coogan's hobbies away from acting

Away from his career, Steve takes an interest in classic cars and has owned various impressive motors over the years, including a Jaguar E Type and a Ferrari.

He told the MailOnline in 2007: "To unwind I go online and look at used classic cars on the internet.

© Photo: Rex Steve is known for his comedy work

"The good thing about it is there's no chance of me ending up on some sort of register," he joked, adding: "Us comics have got to be careful nowadays – and although it is a slightly dysfunctional thing to do it's ultimately a harmless hobby."