Boiling Point: The ending explained and what it means for potential series two

Boiling Point is airing Sunday evenings on BBC One but thanks to the iPlayer, all four episodes are available in full meaning fans have wasted no time in bingeing the boxset in its entirety.

The drama stars Vinette Robinson and Stephen Graham and is a continuation of the 2021 film of the same name. In the series, however, rather than focusing on Jones & Son restaurant, Carly's eatery in the heart of London, Point North, gets the limelight.

Fans who have watched all four episodes will know that the finale is left somewhat open-ended – so here's our explainer of what went down and what it could mean for a potential second series.

Warning! Spoilers ahead of Boiling Point series one…

Will there be a Boiling Point series two?

First things first – will there be a series two of Boiling Point? As it stands, the BBC are yet to announce whether the drama series will be back for more episodes in the future.

However, the good news is that the show has been well received by fans and critics – this certainly puts it in good stead for a renewal. We're keeping our fingers crossed.

How does Boiling Point end?

Throughout the four episodes of Boiling Point, Carly (Vinette Robinson) was under immense pressure to satisfy investors in order to secure the future of Point North after she took out a heavy loan to get things moving.

Each episode brought its own challenges in terms of tricky customers, VIPs coming into the restaurant who they had to impress, as well as putting on a successful wedding reception in exchange for a big cash injection into the business.

But drama was occurring behind the kitchen doors, too. The episodes focused on a range of important topics including poverty, self-harm, mental health, alcoholism, invisible illness and more.

The final episode opened up with Robyn, played by Áine Rose Daly, attending an audition before realising that she needs a bathroom immediately. Later in the episode, after being shouted at by her boss, Dean, it's revealed that she had recently been struggling with her health after being diagnosed with Crohn's disease.

After the wedding reception goes (relatively) smoothly, the team head out for drinks to celebrate. Carly, however, goes on a date but quickly realises there's no spark – and so joins her team at a nightclub.

However, amongst the celebrations, Liam arrives and tells Carly that the financial situation Point North has "taken a turn" and that things are not looking good for the restaurant.

Carly realises that she might have to let her entire team go, but soon decides to visit Andy after his previous attempts to reach out to his former sous-chef.

The drama is then left open-ended with Andy and Carly saying they are going to have a chat about what can be done to save Point North. While it's not explicitly mentioned, it's heavily indicated that the pair could go back to working together to secure the fate of Carly's restaurant.

What will season two focus on?

If series two of Boiling Point were to get the green light, it's possible, judging from the series one finale, that a second instalment would see Carly and Andy make amends and work to save Point North.

But there are other storylines that could be explored in new episodes, such as Carly and Holly's relationship. The pair shared a passionate kiss at the club but Carly ended up walking away abruptly from the situation, leaving Holly confused.

Not only that, but the storyline of Emily being Andy's sponsor could be another avenue for series two to explore after Emily fell off the wagon following Jamie's harrowing self-harm incident.

The relationship between Holly and Jake could also feature in new episodes, too. The pair of friends had both been struggling with money in series one and took on dangerous and illegal side jobs to keep afloat.

What are the fans making of Boiling Point?

Boiling Point went down a storm with fans. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "#BoilingPoint the film was an impeccable, anxiety-inducing feat and now the series is just as impeccable."

Another said: "#BoilingPoint on BBC is just an unbelievable drama. Taking an amazing film to the next level," a third added: "Just finished #BoilingPoint on iPlayer. An absolute triumph of a show. No one does raw, gritty drama like the Brits. Roll on season two."