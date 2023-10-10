Death in Paradise's Ralf Little set to leave Guadeloupe as he shares major series 13 update

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little is preparing to leave Guadeloupe at the end of the month when filming wraps on the upcoming 13th season.

In a recent Q&A session with fans, the actor revealed that the final day of filming will take place on 27 October, after which, he will return to the UK.

"We finish on October the 27th, [that's] our last day of filming and that will be that for this series of Death of Paradise. That will be season 13 done," he said, adding: "I'll be leaving Guadeloupe again for this year."

Ralf went on to say that wrapping the series is "bittersweet" for the cast and crew because "everybody is ready for change but nobody wants to leave."

© Denis Guyenon Filming for series 13 wraps on October 27

The 43-year-old recently revealed that he's due to make a major change to his lifestyle upon returning to the UK. In a Q&A with fans last month, the Oldham native revealed that he's planning on going vegan.

"When I get back to London, and I don't know why I feel sort of embarrassed saying this, I think because it's the sort of thing that people roll their eyes at, but I previously became not 100% but pretty close to vegan because I love all the substitutes so much," he said.

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little stars as DI Neville Parker in the series

In the same video, Ralf expressed his hopes for a DIP spin-off about his character, DI Neville Parker. When asked about the idea, he responded: "Well, fingers crossed hey? I mean, there's been no plans discussed for the future either way yet, but if the day comes when I actually have to leave the show, let's hope they've, fingers crossed, got plans for me for another one."

When will Death in Paradise series 13 be released on BBC One?

While the BBC hasn't announced an official release date, the series usually returns in January each year.

In a previous Q&A, Ralf gave fans an idea of when to expect the new episodes to arrive on screens.

© Photo: BBC Series 13 will air in January 2024

"It's usually January the 7th it starts," he said in response to a fan who asked about the release date. "So there will be the Christmas special, I think it was on Boxing Day last year, and then it's about January the 7th [that] episode one comes out."

What will happen in Death in Paradise season 13?

While the BBC has kept details about the new season under wraps, Ralf told fans that the main characters will overcome "emotional" challenges.

"We really tried to push the boat out with series 12 in terms of, not just solving a mystery every week and moving on but over the course of a series, really trying to find challenges for the main characters, trying to find things for them to overcome emotionally," he explained.

© Photo: BBC The characters will overcome emotional challenges in series 13

"Neville was faced with his biggest ever challenge, he was sent to prison and he was framed. "So, there's going to be more of that this year, more challenges for the characters," he added.