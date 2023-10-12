The Repair Shop viewers 'blubbering' over amazing restoration and guest's moving reaction

The Repair Shop viewers were left reaching for the tissues once again thanks to the latest episode of the heartwarming BBC reality programme.

Host Jay Blades and teddy bear experts Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell welcomed 36-year-old Jess Hiles and her mum Joan into the barn, who brought with them two treasured baby dolls that have been "part of the family" for over 30 years.

Jess was first given the dolls when she was five years old and they have been her constant companions through the years. They also serve as a reminder of her beloved late grandmother, whom she spent a lot of time with as a youngster.

© BBC Guests Jess and her mum Joan joined the experts in the barn in Wednesday's episode

Jess, who is a Special Olympic gold-medalist, was hoping Amanda and Julie, also known as The Teddy Bear Ladies, could work their magic on her dolls, who were looking a little worse for wear, with one even missing a leg.

The 36-year-old requested that the experts replace the missing leg with a carbon fibre running blade and provide new outfits inspired by the Special Olympics.

Amanda and Julie soon got to work on the dolls and recruited the help of metalwork expert Dom Chinea, who created the carbon fibre leg.

© Ricochet Ltd Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch worked their magic on the dolls

After unveiling the newly restored dolls, Jess was overcome with emotion and leaned into her mum for a hug.

Joan told the experts: "I can't thank you enough, that's just absolutely stunning."

Viewers were also left in tears over the incredible repair and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to commend Amanda and Julie's work.

© Guy Levy Dominic Chinea also helped out with the repair

One person wrote: "No… I'm not sitting crying at two baby dolls on #TheRepairShop," while another added: "Blubbing mess, damn it. Those dolls were amazing #therepairshop."

A third person tweeted: "Amy and David look absolutely amazing, Amanda and Julie have done an amazing job restoring them and Dom also did a great job in helping," while another commented: "I'm not given to tearfulness but happening again for the second time in as many years. And for the second time, it's Jess on #TheRepairShop."

© BBC Viewers were wowed by the incredible fix

Other fans also took to social media to praise the entire episode, with one person writing: "All the restorations on this show every week are phenomenal #therepairshop."

A second added: "I'm late to @TheRepairShopparty, but it's one of the best things on TV. Great, heartwarming stuff. @jayblades_ is a legend. Well done @BBCOne #therepairshop."

The latest episode comes just a week after Jay gave fans an update on the latest season of the show.

© BBC Jess and her mum Joan were overcome with emotion after seeing the restoration

Taking to Instagram, the presenter revealed that the experts have been busy filming new episodes in the barn.

"Good morning all," he penned, alongside a snap of The Repair Shop sign which hangs outside the workshop. "You will be pleased to know that this week, we are filming some Brand New @therepairshoptv Shows for you."