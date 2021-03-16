Meet The Repair Shop's Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell The pair are known as the Teddy Bear Ladies...

The Repair Shop has become a TV staple thanks to its charming stories and fascinating item transformations, but the team of experts are the beating heart of the BBC show.

Familiar faces like Jay Blades, Will Kirk and Suzie Fletcher are viewer favourites and many know plenty about their field of expertise.

However, some fans might be less familiar with Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell – who make appearances on the show whenever a beloved teddy bear needs some TLC. Meet the experts, also known as the 'Teddy Bear Ladies' here…

Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell's bio

Amanda and Julie are known as the 'Teddy Bear Ladies' in The Repair Shop thanks to their expertise of repairing vintage bears and soft toys. The experts don't appear as regularly as the other restorers on the show, but the pair have made a number of appearances since the show began in 2017.

Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell's career

As well appearing on the BBC programme, Amanda and Julie have been working together and running their own business, Bear It In Mind, since 2006. The pair often post their charming creations and restorations on their Instagram @theteddybearladies.

Julia and Amanda run their own business

After their growing business became a success, the unique pair of experts were then asked to join the team at The Repair Shop. "We were approached by Ricochet, ahead of the pilot series, to ask if we would be interested in being part of a new TV show," Julie told the BBC. "We loved the ethos behind the format of the show."

What else is there to know about Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell?

The pair opened up about the most memorable repair while working on the BBC show and the emotion that often comes with it. Amanda told the BBC: "All the items bring their own challenges due to the condition they arrive in. It isn’t just following the remit for the repairs that are required, it is the emotional involvement that naturally becomes a part of the work.

"For example, when we worked on Wheely Ted for Janet, her inspirational story and our understanding of what Wheely Ted meant to her really added to the challenge."

