Gwen Stefani makes surprising revelation about marriage to Blake Shelton - 'I didn't see any of this coming'

With her unique style and artistic flair, Gwen Stefani has long been an emblematic figure in the world of music.

As she stands on the verge of her 54th birthday, she reveals a life that seems pleasantly normal and grounded, contrasting sharply with the flamboyant Hollywood stereotype.

The Hollaback Girl singer shares insights into her life, expressing amazement and gratitude for the unexpected joys she discovered in her relationship with Blake Shelton.

Gwen met the God's Country singer in 2014 on the set of The Voice. The connection was instantaneous, leading them to tie the knot in 2021 at their tranquil Oklahoma ranch.

"I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old What? It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time," Gwen reminisced to People about her unexpected but enchanting love story with Blake.

Her life took a wonderful twist with Blake, and she felt an encompassing sense of belonging with him: “He's changed my life... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, "Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy."

This sense of completeness resonates through her words, reflecting the solace she finds in her husband's company.

Balancing her roles as a mother, wife, rock star, vocal coach, daughter, sister, and beauty mogul, Gwen has successfully created a harmonious blend of all her worlds.

She is a devoted mother to her three sons—Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, nine—whom she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 57.

Here, Blake's commitment as a loving stepdad adds another layer of warmth to their family tapestry. The Don't Speak hitmaker, a Southern California native, has embraced a life starkly different in Oklahoma than her previous Los Angeles existence.

Gwen admits to her initial reluctance due to her aversion to dirt and bugs, and the state's high humidity. “But it's so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you're going into this vortex. Nature — and God — is all right there." The close embrace of nature and the presence of the divine have carved a serene niche for Gwen in Oklahoma.

A walk through her past and present reveals a full-circle moment, with Gwen recognizing her transformation into her mother. "When I was young, I'd walk home from school and see my mom in her shorts doing her gardening, and my dad would be cutting the trees and make me pick up the branches." She chuckled, recalling her youthful dreams, “I'd be like, 'I'm having a tree at my house.'"

Gwen now indulges in her 'flower nerd' persona, with a garden rich in diverse flora, including corn and dazzling dahlias, marking her days with a different kind of meaningful work.

"When we get to Oklahoma, we're constantly working. It’s probably what my mom was doing back in the day, and now I get it!" Gwen shares her revelation with a blend of surprise and joy.

Besides her musical ventures, Gwen has dived into the world of beauty with her brand GXVE, focusing on empowering women of her age to maintain their youthful charm and confidence. "There are so many people that are around my age that want to still feel pretty and feel good when they wake up in the morning. It gets harder," she confided.