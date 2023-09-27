Blake Shelton announces huge news as Gwen Stefani returns to The Voice

The former NBC star was a staple on The Voice for 23 seasons

The Voice season 24 premiered earlier this week, the first ever season of the long-running NBC singing competition without Blake Shelton.

The country star, 47, announced his exit from the show last year, with May's season 23 marking his swan song. However, his reign on TV continues!

Blake took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate the return of his show Barmageddon with The Voice host Carson Daly and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani highlights how different she and Blake Shelton are in personal video

The celebrity game show, which released its first season on the USA Network and NBC last year, will return for a second installment this November with a whole new round of competing stars.

A new trailer was shared on Instagram, and the caption alongside it read: "Bottoms up! #Barmageddon is back for another round, November 13th on USA Network!"

The show was first renewed for a second season way back in March, although it was unclear at the time whether Nikki would return. Some of the stars appearing in this season are Kelly Clarkson, Michelle Rodriguez, Colbie Caillat, David Arquette, Carly Pearce, Rob Riggle, and more.

Kelly and Michelle will start off the season premiere, and Blake's wife Gwen Stefani, who is currently a judge on The Voice, will appear on the second episode and face off against her husband for the ultimate bar prize.

Like season one, the show will take place at Blake's very own bar Ole Red in Nashville, and last year, the "Boys 'Round Here" singer gushed about the idea behind the show.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's wild decor inside $4.3 million family home with Blake Shelton

"Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting," Blake said in a press release, and added that he: "Can't wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music and high-spirited fun at Ole Red."

© Getty Images Season two of Barmageddon will star Carson Daly, Nikki Bella, and Blake Shelton

According to the release, each episode will see "two celebrities [playing] a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support."

When the judges for the current season of The Voice were on the Today Show recently, each of them expressed their belief that Blake was meant to win his finale season, but that honor ultimately went to Niall Horan.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son sings wearing cowboy hat during epic birthday celebrations with famous mom

Niall said: "Well we all thought Shelton was gonna win his last season on The Voice, didn't we?" and the others concurred, with Gwen adding: "That was shocking."

© Getty Images Gwen returned to The Voice for the first time without Blake

Gwen, Niall, and John Legend have returned as judges, with Reba McEntire stepping in as the direct replacement for the country star.

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'thrilled' as they deliver news close to their hearts

On the season premiere, Blake's absence was certainly felt, although Gwen made sure to have her husband involved through her jewelry.

Alongside her checker print bandeau top, skirt, and dramatic coat, the former No Doubt frontwoman, 53, wore a pair of necklaces that each bore the word "Stefani" and "Shelton" in honor of her husband.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.