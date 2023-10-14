Gogglebox stars Lee and Jenny leave fans in hysterics as they enjoy night out in Hull

Gogglebox BFF's Lee Riley and Jenny Newby enjoyed some time off on Friday, and it looks like they had the best time in Hull. After filming scenes for this week's episode, the TV stars headed to a fair, where Jenny took on some classic carnival games. Captioning the hilarious video, Lee wrote: "What a night at the fair, Jenny won sweet fa #hullfair."

Leaving fans in hysterics, one replied: "You both crack me up, love you both, thanks for the laughs." Meanwhile, a second commented, "You guys are hilarious together," and a third penned, "Friends that laugh together always stay together, get that Jenny on the bumper cars and post a video.. it'll be an absolute hoot!"

Jenny and Lee, who have appeared on Gogglebox since 2014, have been friends for decades.

WATCH: Gogglebox's Jenny and Lee pay heartfelt tribute to late stars

The duo met more than 20 years ago, when Jenny was the landlady of The Crown pub in Paull, East Riding, and Lee was a regular customer. Jenny explained to Big Issue: "Lee was a customer at my pub, The Crown Inn in Paull. He became a regular in 1994 and used to come in pretty much every night with his partner and we were friends from the off. We've been best friends ever since."

© Instagram Jenny and Lee met in a pub where she was the landlady

Lee added: "I wish I'd never gone in the pub – it cost me a fortune. When I first met her she had a perm and I can remember thinking, 'She needs a haircut'. We were firm friends immediately. I don't think we've ever had an argument. We're too placid to argue. She makes me laugh too much for me to ever fall out with her."

Jenny, 67, and Lee, 55, are so close that they even decided to self-isolate together for nine weeks so they could safely film Gogglebox back in 2021, meaning that they were unable to see their partners. Jenny is married to husband Ray, and Lee has been with his partner Steve for the past 29 years.

© Instagram They've been best friends since 1994

During production on the show, Jenny typically joins Lee in his iconic Hull caravan, but she's never actually lived there. When she's not filming for Channel 4, Jenny normally resides with her husband Ray, and as for Lee, the star's "forever home" is located in northern Cyprus.

MORE: Gogglebox star Amy Tapper worries fans with health update following silence

READ: 8 Gogglebox stars who quit the show and why

Typically, Lee spends his time travelling between Cyprus and Hull, and he and partner Steve often host Jenny at their home abroad. For the time being however, Jenny and Lee will be based in the UK, where they're busy filming new episodes for Gogglebox's 22nd season.