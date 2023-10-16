Kelly Clarkson suffers fashion faux pas with plunging top and leather pants

Kelly Clarkson, 41, gave us a lesson in monochrome dressing during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week.

The Since U Been Gone singer slipped into a pair of straight leather pants with a high waist that elongated her legs, as well as a pair of towering stilettos. She balanced her vampy look with a feminine floaty white blouse with an oversized collar and frill cuffs, but the buttoned front revealed Kelly's unexpected fashion faux pas.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson looked stunning in a monochrome outfit

While semi-sheer tops are often styled with visible bras or modest cami tops underneath, Kelly wore an obviously contrasting black tee under her blouse which poked out the top of the V-neck.

The Stronger hitmaker – who shares nine-year-old daughter River and seven-year-old son Remington with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock – finished her outfit with chunky gold hoop earrings, a gold necklace and a vampy black manicure, styling her hair in long mermaid waves.

© Bravo The singer previously wore predominantly feminine dresses

While she looked incredible, Kelly has previously opened up about feeling pressure when it came to her body image. "I felt more pressure from people actually when I was thin, when I was really thin and not super healthy because I just was worn out, just working so hard and not keeping healthy habits," she told Glamour in 2020.

"But I felt more pressure. It was more of magazines shoved in front of you and, "This is what you're competing with and we've got to compete with it." I can't compete with that. That's not even my image. That's not who I am. That's who they are. We're all different and it's okay.

"I fought more when I was thinner than I do now, because now I just walk in and I just look at them like, 'I dare you to say something. I'm happy in my life. I'll work on me in my time!'"

© Getty Kelly Clarkson shares two children with her ex-husband Brandon

Kelly has been more experimental with her style in recent weeks, departing from her pretty floral tea dresses and waist-cinching looks for a mix of slouchy and tailored outfits. For example, the singer announced that she would be featured in music app Audacy's "We Can Survive" concert tour in a pair of brown corduroy overalls with a white and blue tee.

It sparked a fan frenzy, with one writing: "The AUDACITY to look that good in corduroy overalls," and another commenting: "These overalls though!"

Meanwhile, she dressed to the nines for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Exuding elegance, Kelly posed in flattering flared pants with a high-neck shirt featuring lace paneling and long sleeves.

