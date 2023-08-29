It's been a very busy few weeks at Studio 1A with the Today team squeezing in last minute vacations and family time before the summer comes to an end - and on Tuesday viewers were treated to a very different looking show in the absence of Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Sheinelle Jones and Peter Alexander took the lead, and while Al Roker was at the helm of the weather, Jacob Soborrof stood in for Craig Melvin.

The banter and chemistry between the hosts was as prevalent as ever, highlighting the NBC show's slick production.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb mark amusing first during their careers at Today

The summer has provided many much-needed breaks for the stars and the crew who have all enjoyed a temporary absence.

Hoda's recent whereabouts weren't confirmed but Savannah has been off for a number of days to spend time with her husband, Michael Feldman, and their two children, Charley, six, and Vale, nine.

She didn't share photos from her mini-break until Monday, when she revealed she was in New York watching The US Open with her family.

© Getty The show has seen many shake-ups over the summer

It seems all of the hosts have had the opportunity to cherish their kids over the summer, and that includes Al, who loved having his son, Nick, home from college.

His middle daughter, Leila, lives in Paris, and his firstborn, Courtney, recently gave Al and his wife, Deborah Roberts their first grandchild.

© Instagram Al and Deborah said a bittersweet goodbye to their son, Nick this summer

While he packed in his precious time, it was a bittersweet moment when he had to drive Nick back to his dorms.

Al and Deborah spent his 69th birthday in the car with the 19-year-old headed back to Vermont. He documented their final moments together with a sweet photo of the trio beaming for the camera. Nick had his arms wrapped affectionately around his dad's shoulders.

The photo was captioned: "Back to the #emptynest after dropping our young man at college for sophomore year."

© Instagram Dylan has had a busy summer with her extended family too

Al is incredibly proud of his son and his achievements, especially as he told Guideposts magazine, Nick is "somewhere on the (autism) spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive".

At the time, Al added: "But those labels can be frustrating; they don't begin to describe who Nick really is."

© Instagram Hoda is currently absent from Today too

Al's fellow Today meteorologist, Dylan Dreyer, has also been documenting her time with her tribe of boys too.

They've soaked up the sun in Europe and now Dylan and her husband, Brian Fichera, are back in New York with Rusty, one, Oliver, three, and Calvin, six.

© Getty It won't be long before the Today team are reunited

She most recently melted hearts when she took the whole fam to Citi Field for the first time ever with her brother, nephew and dad too.

Dylan explained that her relatives are huge New York Mets fans but had never stepped foot inside their New York home – until now.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.