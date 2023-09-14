Today Show hosts take on intimidating challenge as they appear like never before on live show

The Today Show saw the Third Hour hosts take on a slightly scary challenge on Thursday's show, but the hosts were more than up to the job!

The NBC morning program saw Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones all swap their work attire for beekeeping outfits as they spent the day at a bee farm in Queens, Astor Apiaries, harvesting honey while getting up close and personal with hundreds of bees.

The team took on the challenge head on, and learnt a thing or two in the process!

The beekeeper was there to reassure Dylan and Sheinelle, who looked a little uncertain when he released the bees ahead of the harvest process, telling them: "No, the bees are your friends!"

The hosts went from harvesting to seeing the honey being sold in the next door shop, The Honey House, and even took some of the honey home with them - much to their delight.

The Today Show team dressed in beekeepers outfits for their latest assignment

The Today Show is always surprising viewers at home, and the hosts themselves, with new challenges and excursions away from the studio.

Just next week, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will be taking the Fourth Hour on the road, hosting the program from Bermuda as part of the Hoda & Jenna's Trippin travel series.

The Today Show stars got to work at a bee farm

This will take place from Monday 18 September, and will see Hoda and Jenna travel around the island, as well as featuring guests and performances. Another surprise segment from Today this week saw the anchors all get their flu jabs live on the show.

On Wednesday, September 13, Al, Savannah Guthrie, Craig and Sheinelle all put their health first as they got their flu vaccines. In a hilarious moment, Craig, who hadn't realised he was getting his shot live, asked "Wait, are we doing this now?" which naturally had Al, Savannah and Sheinelle laughing.

© NBC The Today Show team are incredibly close

Savannah also joked that Craig would be getting the "sexiest" shot after learning that he's been nominated for People's Sexiest Morning Show Host. She also used the moment to encourage viewers to vote for the star.

Sheinelle, meanwhile, admitted that she was sometimes nervous of needles, but handled the situation well, even being rewarded with a lollipop at the end!

