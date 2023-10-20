Mobile gamers and fashionistas can win a prize pool of $10,000! How to enter the competition for a chance to win

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Fashion lovers can win up to $10000 with My Talking Angela 2 by entering their designs

Unleash your creativity for a chance to see your designs in My Talking Angela 2

Is there a fashionista in the family? Or perhaps you or a loved one are looking to develop your design skills? Whether you’re a budding fashion designer or you simply enjoy being creative in your spare time, this exciting competition from the creators of My Talking Angela 2 will be just the ticket.

Played by millions around the world, My Talking Angela 2 is a fun and interactive mobile game that invites users into the world of Talking Angela, a virtual cat with a glamorous sense of style and a knack for singing, dancing, and making friends! She’s a beloved main character in the amazing world of Talking Tom and Friends, and now she’s on a mission to discover the next rising star of the fashion world. 

In celebration of the app’s two-year anniversary, Angela wants you to get creative by creating a dress design that celebrates self-expression and represents your individual style.  

My Talking Angela 2

Starting on 19 October, My Talking Angela 2' is running a contest that offers a fabulous cash prize pool of $10,000 to three lucky winners. To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is design a stylish dress that you think Angela, the adorable digital superstar, would love.

This contest will run until 31 October and offers an amazing opportunity for fans of My Talking Angela 2 to put their design skills to the test. Whether you choose to sketch by hand, submit a digital drawing, or stitch together your outfit for real, the contest will give you an opportunity to showcase your unique style. 

My Talking Angela 2

To make it even more exciting, the contest will coincide with Angela’s debut fashion collection available exclusively within the My Talking Angela 2 game. The trendy collection will be available until 5 November, and each member will be able to enjoy three new outfits for free. 

The winner of the competition will receive $5000, and their design will be added to Angela’s wardrobe in My Talking Angela 2 for everyone to enjoy. And that’s not all – the first runner-up will receive $3000, and the second runner-up will take home $2000. 

My Talking Angela 2

So, for a chance to take home a fabulous prize pot and see your creation featured in the game, submit your designs online and download My Talking Angela 2 today. 

Join in on the exciting in-game event from My Talking Angela 2, and learn more about the competition by visiting the website.

