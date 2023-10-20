Mobile gamers and fashionistas can win a prize pool of $10,000! How to enter the competition for a chance to win

Is there a fashionista in the family? Or perhaps you or a loved one are looking to develop your design skills? Whether you’re a budding fashion designer or you simply enjoy being creative in your spare time, this exciting competition from the creators of My Talking Angela 2 will be just the ticket.

Played by millions around the world, My Talking Angela 2 is a fun and interactive mobile game that invites users into the world of Talking Angela, a virtual cat with a glamorous sense of style and a knack for singing, dancing, and making friends! She’s a beloved main character in the amazing world of Talking Tom and Friends, and now she’s on a mission to discover the next rising star of the fashion world.

In celebration of the app’s two-year anniversary, Angela wants you to get creative by creating a dress design that celebrates self-expression and represents your individual style.

Starting on 19 October, My Talking Angela 2' is running a contest that offers a fabulous cash prize pool of $10,000 to three lucky winners. To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is design a stylish dress that you think Angela, the adorable digital superstar, would love.

This contest will run until 31 October and offers an amazing opportunity for fans of My Talking Angela 2 to put their design skills to the test. Whether you choose to sketch by hand, submit a digital drawing, or stitch together your outfit for real, the contest will give you an opportunity to showcase your unique style.

To make it even more exciting, the contest will coincide with Angela’s debut fashion collection available exclusively within the My Talking Angela 2 game. The trendy collection will be available until 5 November, and each member will be able to enjoy three new outfits for free.

The winner of the competition will receive $5000, and their design will be added to Angela’s wardrobe in My Talking Angela 2 for everyone to enjoy. And that’s not all – the first runner-up will receive $3000, and the second runner-up will take home $2000.





So, for a chance to take home a fabulous prize pot and see your creation featured in the game, submit your designs online and download My Talking Angela 2 today.

Join in on the exciting in-game event from My Talking Angela 2, and learn more about the competition by visiting the website.