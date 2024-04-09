Jennifer Hudson looks seriously striking in tiny metallic dress — wait 'till you see her hair

Jennifer Hudson turned heads once again on Monday night as she stepped out in LA for a surprise concert.

The award-winning singer looked incredible dressed in a skin tight metallic maxi dress teamed with a pair of oversized hoops and shades, and wore her hair styled in a Rapunzel-inspired ponytail that cascaded down to her waist.

The star shared a number of photos of her look on social media following the event, which was celebrating over 100 Remarkable Women, all of whom had won a competition at Nexstar station to be named as its local Remarkable Women.

Jennifer Hudson looked incredible performing at a surprise concert in LA

The prize was a vacation in California, as well as an evening out - which is when Jennifer showed up to surprise them all.

After JHud shared photos of her look on social media, fans were quick to comment on her appearance.

Jennifer Hudson turned heads in a metallic dress in LA on Monday night

"You look amazing JHud," one wrote, while another remarked: "Diva vibes," another remarked, alongside a love heart emoji. A third added: "So beautiful."

Jennifer also surprised the Remarkable Women on her show earlier in the day.

She has been a chat show host since September 2022 and is one of the executive producers on it. She often shares snippets of her personal life on the program, including telling stories about her family life with teenage son David Daniel Otunga Jr 14,

The EGOT winner rocked a long ponytail and statement accessories

The star's only child is growing up fast and is now nearly as tall as her. Fans often comment on just how much the pair look alike too.

It isn't just their looks that are similar either, as it appears David is following in his mom's footsteps as a performer too.

During a previous interview on the Today Show, Jennifer described the joy of seeing "how creative" her son already was. "That made me more confident... He has a good ear. And he's a little performer," she added.

© Kevin Mazur JHud with her son David

The star is currently dating Common, who appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this year, where they addressed their relationship for the first time.

During the interview, the mother-of-one turned to him and said: "Let's get down to business, Mr. Common. I'm a host, and so I have to ask you this question, because everybody always wants to know this. Are you dating anyone?"

He revealed he was in fact dating "one of the most beautiful people I've ever met, in life," and coyly revealed it was Jennifer when he said: "She's smart. She loves God. She has something real down-to-earth about her.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Common have been dating since 2023

"She's talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT," adding: "She had to win an Oscar [for] her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show."

The topic of marriage has even been discussed by Common, when he appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna in January.

"I feel like I have grown and the work that I've done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type," he replied, when asked if Jennifer could be "the one".

© The Jennifer Hudson Show Common appeared on Jennifer's talk show back in January

He went on to say that he will know "when the time is right" when it comes to marriage. "I would communicate with that person, and if she's feeling that, then why not?" he added.

