The Rookie's Eric Winter teases new project away from ABC show as he departs LA

The Rookie star Eric Winter has teased an exciting new project in collaboration with his wife Roselyn Sánchez.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor revealed that the couple have embarked on a trip to Miami in Florida, where they will be working on "something special" for the next two days.

Sharing a video montage showing the pair getting comfortable at their hotel, Eric penned in the caption: "Bienvenidos a Miami …. Just arrived and already getting comfy! Going to be a fun 2 days. Building something special that we will share soon, but first business trip in the books for our new venture!"

Fans were quick to react to the news in the comments section, with one person writing: "Excited to hear more about this!!" while another added: "Can't wait to hear all about it."

A third follower commented: "Looking forward to it! I just adore you both together, much love."

© Eric Winter/Instagram Eric Winter with his wife Roselyn Sánchez and their children, Sebella and Dylan

This isn't the first time Eric and Roselyn have worked together. Since 2019, the pair have co-hosted a podcast called He Said, Ella Dijo, in which they discuss a wide variety of topics, from relationships to family and culture.

Who is Eric Winter's wife?

Eric's wife, Roselyn, is also an actress, who is famed for playing Elena Delgado in Without a Trace, Carmen Luna in Devious Maids and Elena Roarke on Fantasy Island.

The couple first locked eyes at an L.A. party in 2005. They tied the knot three years later, in November 2008, at the San Cristobal fort in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico – which is Roselyn's hometown.

© Photo: Getty Images Eric and Roselyn have been married since 2008

The couple went on to welcome two children: a daughter Sebella Rose Winter, who was born in 2012, and a son, Dylan Gabriel Winter, who arrived in 2017.

Before hosting their podcast together, Eric and Roselyn co-starred in the 2019 Hallmark romance movie, A Taste of Summer.

© Photo: Instagram Eric with his family in Disneyland in 2021

Roselyn even appeared on an episode of The Rookie back in episode 16 of season two, when she portrayed the role of Valerie Castillo, a reporter with unclear motives, who befriends Lucy Chen.

WATCH: Eric Winter's wife Roselyn Sánchez makes appearance in The Rookie

Who does Eric Winter play in The Rookie?

Eric Winter plays no-nonsense cop, Sergeant Tim Bradford, in The Rookie.

The actor has starred in the drama since the pilot episode aired in 2018.

© Raymond Liu Eric stars opposite Melissa O'Neil in The Rookie

When will The Rookie Season 6 be released?

Although the WGA strike has ended, meaning Hollywood writers can return to work, the striking actors have yet to reach a fair deal with the major studios.

Talks between SAG-AFTRA - which represents actors and other media professionals - and the AMPTP, which bargains on behalf of the major studios, broke down last week.

© John Fleenor ABC has yet to announce a release date for season 6

The studios stated that the gap between the two sides is "too great" to continue productive negotiations.

Until a deal is reached, actors won't be able to return to the set. Therefore, it may be a little while before ABC announces a release date for season 6.