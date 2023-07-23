The Rookie cast spark major fan reaction as they unite amid season 6 production halt

Filming for season six is currently on hold

Cast members of The Rookie have sparked a reaction from fans after reuniting on the picket lines in support of the ongoing writers' strike.

Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O'Neil and Mekia Cox were pictured holding up signs that read, "SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE" as they joined other union members taking a stand after failing to come to an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Taking to Instagram, Alyssa shared a black-and-white snap of her and her co-stars holding their signs on the picket lines. Tagging her cast members in the caption, she wrote: "ON STRIKE!!!! @mekiacox @missoneil @farceprod #sagaftrastrong #wgastrong #unionstrong #solidarity."

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their support for the actresses. One person wrote: "The girls reunited for the strike, YES!!!" while another added: "Sending my support @alydiaz @mekiacox @missoneil."

© ABC Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O'Neil and Mekia Cox were pictured on the picket lines

Others said how much they missed seeing the TV stars on their screens in The Rookie, with one fan commenting: "Miss The Rookie!!! Hope they get everything settled soon!"

A second person added: "Keep up the great fight!!! I hope this ends before The Rookie comes back on!!! Can't go too long without my favorite show and cast!!!"

While production on the upcoming sixth season was due to begin at the end of June, it's likely that this has been delayed due to the ongoing strike.

Industry insiders have predicted that the strike will be settled by the fall. If this is true, it's very possible that filming for the new episodes will be well underway towards the end of the year.

© Getty Filming for season six is yet to begin

So, when will season six arrive on ABC?

While new seasons of the show usually begin airing in the fall, ABC has made some changes to its fall schedule, which is now comprised of mainly unscripted shows. This means that scripted series such as The Rookie will likely hit screens during the mid-season.

The show's creator Alexi Hawley recently assured fans that production on season six wouldn't be impacted by Nathan Fillion's recent casting in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy movie.

© Getty Nathan landed a role in James Gunn's new movie, Superman: Legacy

The writer responded to a post on Twitter from TV Line, who shared an article asking if Nathan's part in the film could further delay the release of season six.

"Nope!" he simply commented, and fans were grateful for his reassurance. One person wrote: "Thank you for clarifying, we appreciate you so much, Alexi."

© Raymond Liu Nathan Fillion stars as John Nolan in the series

Nathan, who stars on the show as John Nolan, has been cast in Gunn's upcoming film as Guy Gardner, a member of the Green Lantern Corps.

Gunn made the announcement on social media in a statement that read: "Hooray! Welcome to the Superman: Legacy cast, @isabelamerced as Hawkgirl, @iamedigathegi as Mister Terrific, and my old pal @nathanfillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner!"

© John Fleenor The ongoing writers' strike has halted production on season six

Meanwhile, fans have also been wondering whether the spin-off show, The Rookie: Feds, will return for a second season. ABC has yet to confirm whether or not the drama will be back.

The cast is also none the wiser, with Niecy Nash, who plays leading lady Simone Clark, telling TV Line in May that she doesn't know the fate of the show but would love to work on more episodes.