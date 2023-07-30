The Rookie star Eric Winter supported by fans after new post amid season 6 delay

The Rookie star Eric Winter has received support from fans of the show after sharing a snap from the picket lines of the SAG-AFTRA writers' strike.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor, who plays Tim Bradford in the ABC series, shared a selfie that showed him and fellow actors Matt Cedeno and Roselyn Sánchez holding up signs that read: "SAG AFTRA ON STRIKE".

He penned in the caption: "It was a busy morning on the streets of Burbank," adding the hashtags: "#wgastrike #sagaftrastrike #sagaftrastrong #wgastrong".

Fans quickly showed their support in the comments section, with many applauding Eric's participation in the strike. One person wrote: "Hope the writers and actors get what you all deserve and we get our shows back soon!! Your fans stand with #sagaftra and #WGA!" while another added: "Great to see, we're with you all the way! It's a righteous cause... and then hopefully Chenford will return to us S6 soon!"

© @ebwinter/Instagram Eric shared a selfie from the picket lines

A third fan commented: "Behind you guys all the way! Hope you get what you deserve!"

Other fans expressed their hopes for The Rookie's prompt return to screens, with one person writing: "Hopefully they resolve this soon! Can't wait for The Rookie to return!!" while another added: "I NEED ROOKIE SEASON 6 THO U CANT LEAVE ME DEAD."

So, when will season six arrive on ABC?

While production on the upcoming sixth season was reportedly due to begin at the end of June, it's likely that this has been delayed due to the ongoing strike.

© ABC The show will return with a sixth season

However, industry insiders have predicted that the strike will draw to a close by the fall and if this is true, filming for new episodes should begin shortly after.

While new seasons of the show usually begin airing in the fall, ABC has made some changes to its line-up of shows. The fall schedule is now comprised of mainly unscripted shows, which means that scripted series such as The Rookie will likely air during the mid-season.

© ABC Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford on the show

Eric's latest post comes shortly after the drama's creator Alexi Hawley reassured fans that production on season six wouldn't be impacted by Nathan Fillion's recent casting in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy.

Taking to Twitter, the writer responded to a post from TV Line, which shared an article asking if Nathan's role in the film could further delay the release of series six.

© Raymond Liu Nathan Fillion has been cast in James Gunn's new Superman movie

"Nope!" he simply commented, prompting fans to show their appreciation for his clarification. One person wrote: "Thank you for clarifying, we appreciate you so much, Alexi."

Nathan, who stars in the procedural as John Nolan, has joined the cast of Gunn's new Superman film and is set to play Guy Gardner, a member of the Green Lantern Corps.

© Getty Nathan has been a frequent collaborator and close friend of director James Gunn for years

The announcement was made on social media in a statement from director James, who wrote: "Hooray! Welcome to the Superman: Legacy cast, @isabelamerced as Hawkgirl, @iamedigathegi as Mister Terrific, and my old pal @nathanfillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner!"