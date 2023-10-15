Strictly's Dianne Buswell and boyfriend Joe Sugg reunite after dancer's tears on show

Dianne Buswell and her dance partner Bobby Brazier had an emotional night on Saturday, with the Strictly professional in tears following their Tango to David Bowie's Fashion.

But the star was in a more upbeat mood the following day – thanks to her boyfriend Joe Sugg, who treated her to some TLC and great food as they reunited.

Joe took to Instagram to post a sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse of their time together to his Stories, which showed Dianne holding up a delicious-looking roast dinner as she beamed with happiness.

The YouTuber captioned the image with what he said was a quote from his girlfriend, who he also tagged. The extremely complimentary caption read: "These are the best roast potatoes I've ever eaten in my life, Joe you are the best roaster of potatoes the world's ever seen. I love you so much more than I even did before!"

Joe and Dianne, who met on the set of Strictly, recently celebrated a special milestone as partners. Last month, the glamorous redhead shared a sweet post to Instagram in honour of the fact that it had been five years since the couple was paired together on the BBC programme.

© Instagram Dianne seemed delighted with her dinner

She uploaded two photos of the couple, with their heads together and smiling, taken in 2018 and 2023, respectively, although it was hard to tell the years apart. Dianne simply commented: "2018 vs 2023 [welling up emoji, heart emoji] @joe_sugg."

The star's fans rushed to comment on the pictures, with many sharing the same sentiment. One wrote: "As if it’s been 5 years already!! So so cute". Others added: "Remember the first one like it was yesterday!!! How crazy that it's been 5 years," and: "That was FIVE YEARS ago?!"

© Instagram Dianne and Joe have been together for five years

Another fan penned: "I'm never gonna forget Strictly 2018, my fav season watching you two grow and make it all the way to the final was so special. I cannot believe it's now half a decade ago. Like where's the time gone…"

Stacey Dooley, who won the 2018 series with her now-partner, Kevin Clifton, posted a red love heart emoji in response, while two-time champion Oti Mabuse posted a string of hearts in honour of Dianne and Joe.

© Instagram The stars are still so loved-up

Earlier in the year, the loved-up couple made a major life decision as they chose to move from their Surrey country home to a smaller property in Brighton. Following their relocation, the professional dancer shared a photo from inside the couple's living room as they enjoyed a romantic moment together, with Joe planting a kiss on the side of his girlfriend's cheek.

Dianne looked beautiful in some pink loungewear with a hair scrunchie tying her flame-red hair up into a bun. Meanwhile, Joe cast a casual figure in a green hoodie.

© BBC Bobby Brazier and Dianne had an emotional evening on Saturday

The room looked absolutely stunning with the pair having a plush grey sofa that they were reclined on, with an eclectic set of lights hanging from a grey ceiling, that matched the monochromatic walls.

A large mirror was hanging on the wall, while a series of paintings made up the right side of the wall, and a pair of wooden dining chairs were seen behind Dianne.