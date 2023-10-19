The real reason Lisa Rinna left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to return for its 13th season, but Lisa Rinna won't be a part of it. Back in February, the soap actress turned reality icon announced that she was waving goodbye to the smash reality show after nine drama-filled years – talk about the end of an era!

Ahead of the season 13 premiere, RHOBH has already teased what's to come, and with Lisa's resignation letter revealed in a new clip, fans have more questions than ever. So, what's the real reason behind the soap star's departure? We've got the lowdown…

The real reason Lisa Rina left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Back in February, Lisa confirmed her exit from the popular Bravo series. Releasing a brief statement, the mom-of-two said: "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

© Getty Images Lisa announced that she was leaving the show in February

While Lisa's statement was uncharacteristically vague, she's since opened up about the reasons behind her departure. And while most housewives do not voluntarily leave on their own, and instead are simply not asked to renew their contract when producers want to move on, the Melrose Place alum joins a long line of Housewives who allege they made their own exit.

Speaking to the Evening Standard in May, the 60-year-old — who famously sparred with just about every costar on the show, including Denise Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Kathy Hilton and others — claimed that the RHOBH fanbase had become too "volatile."

© Bravo The TV star felt the RHOBH fanbase had become too "volatile"

"I think the world itself has gotten so volatile that the response doesn't match what we're doing," she said. "I didn't want to live like that. I don't think that's healthy. The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started. I mean, we were getting death threats.

"Some of the most horrible things I've ever seen in print in my life, and it's a reality show! It's a stupid show! I thought: 'It's time to go.' I'm not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you.'"

© Getty Lisa said that she received "guidance" from her late mother

After toying with the idea of leaving the series, it was one experience in particular that Lisa says convinced her to say goodbye. Referring to her late mother, Lois, who sadly passed away in 2021, the reality star explained: "She came to me. It's so wild, because half the world will believe this, half the world will say: 'That's so weird.' I was sleeping and I heard her say to me: 'It's time for you to go.'

"I told a psychic and she said: 'Oh yeah, she's come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it's time for you to go.' I've never told anybody that, except for the psychic. I'm guided by my mom, for sure."