Christina Hall teases life updates 'on the horizon' as she shares big news

Christina Hall has some exciting updates to share for the upcoming season of her HGTV series Christina on the Coast, which she leads and also features appearances from her husband Josh Hall.

The 40-year-old TV star and real estate savant took to social media to reveal that in the next few months, leading into summer, she was devoted to filming episodes for the show's fifth season.

The fourth season of the HGTV series premiered in December 2022 and wrapped in September 2023, while the spin-off Christina in the Country was announced at the same time.

A fifth season of Christina on the Coast was ordered last July, and the TV star promised her fans that there was a lot to come on that front, teasing some news to arrive soon.

Sharing a photograph of herself standing next to a beautifully (and presumably) remodeled bathroom space, Christina penned: "The kind of bathroom that makes you want to get all dolled up."

"Wrapping 12 new episodes of Christina on the Coast in the next 3 months and hopefully will have an air date to share soon. Have some new ventures on the horizon and a busy but exciting summer ahead."

"Christina on the Coast" is coming back for a fifth season

Fans were excited to see the series return, leaving enthusiastic comments like: "Can't wait to watch the new season," and: "You look gorgeous Christina, and so looking forward to your show coming back for a new season!" plus: "Your work is just stunning!!" with many others even asking for an update on Christina in the Country.

The hit series, a spin-off of the also successful Flip or Flop with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, premiered in 2019 and was quickly followed by two more seasons, each producing 10-13 episodes.

The TV star will devote herself to filming this summer

The fourth season debuted in December but paused production after the fourth episode, with the show taking a break to focus on its spin-off. It returned in June with 11 new installments before wrapping in September.

Both Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country were renewed by HGTV in July 2023, with the former getting a 12-episode season order, and the latter receiving a six-episode order for its second season.

Her husband Josh Hall often joins her on the show as well

HGTV described the upcoming seasons: "In both Southern California and Tennessee, the busy mom of three, author and entrepreneur will expand her growing design business alongside fellow designer and project manager James Bender as well as spend quality time with her children and husband Josh Hall."

The show originally premiered with the aim of showcasing how Christina renovated her own home following her divorce from Tarek (who is now married to and shares a son with Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young). It eventually moved on to her adventures renovating the homes of others.

The show first premiered as a "Flip or Flop" spin-off

The show has captured the essence of all three of Christina's marriages, arriving in the wake of her first divorce, capturing the ups and downs of her marriage and divorce from Ant Anstead between 2018-2021 (with whom she shares youngest son Hudson), and the arrival of her now husband Josh.